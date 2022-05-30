Four ways you can help us win Tiverton & Honiton

As you might be aware, there is a ridiculously important by-election going on in Tiverton and Honiton, in our former heartlands of the West Country.

More than that, we can win it and deliver the death knells to Boris Johnson’s premiership and get our country back from the quasi-mob outfit currently running the show.

However, to get a decent government of the United Kingdom back that doesn’t deport refugees to Rwanda, we badly need to get down and volunteer in Tiverton and Honiton.

Here are four ways you can help:

Get down yourself, there are members willing to host volunteers, so your cost of accommodation is already covered! This is the most important, boots on the ground will be the difference between us winning and narrowly missing out on getting Richard Foord, elected. Get to West London to help with clerical envelope writing/stuffing. There are thousands of letters to write where volunteers who can’t make it down to Tiverton and Honiton and the villages are going. Drop me a message to find out more about this. Help from home, ring some members and motivate them to go down and help. Sign up for this here. Donate to our fighting fund. We can only win if we have the money to win.

Like Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire, we can do this. But only if we put in the work. Get down there and help end the Premiership of Boris Johnson!

Also – if that hasn’t convinced you, there are beaches, ice-cream shops and a really nice campaigns team.

* Callum Robertson is the Lib Dem Candidate for Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. In his day job, he works for a multi-national human rights NGO as an Advocacy Officer. Read about his plans for Essex here.