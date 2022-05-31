William Wallace writes: Higher Public Spending: the big political taboo

A recent Financial Times op-ed argued that the UK should now recognise that the Ukraine conflict has imposed aspects of a war economy on the UK – shortages, rising prices, disruptions in supply – which require serious changes in economic policy. The business pages of the serious press urge higher public investment, spending on education and apprenticeships to raise our woefully-low labour productivity, and government intervention to promote innovation, resilience against supply-chain shocks and sustainability.

Defenders of the NHS point to its much lower spending and staffing per head than comparable European countries half that of Germany and the Netherlands, far fewer doctors and nurses per head and less than half the number of hospital beds – which as the Financial Times says ‘reflect political choices, not what is affordable.’ State schools have been similarly underfunded for many years. Teachers’ salaries, like nurses’, have been held down to a point where recruitment and retention is difficult. Conservative MPs and others call for higher defence spending in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Anyone serious about the ‘levelling-up’ agenda knows that it cannot succeed without a very substantial and long-term financial commitment: an additional 1-2% of GDP over a decade or more.

Yet Conservative MPs, backed by almost all political commentators outside the Guardian, still call repeatedly for cuts in taxation. Their reactions to Rishi Sunak’s latest emergency package have expressed dismay at the rise in taxes it involves. Sunak is still promising them that he will find a way to cut taxes before the next election, although neither he nor anyone else says anything about what cuts in spending that would imply. And the Labour Party is silent on the subject, fearing that the Mail and the rest of the Tory press would love to label them again as ‘the high tax party’. I saw a Labour leaflet in Wandsworth in the local election campaign that promised that if Labour won control of the Council it would keep Council tax at the same low level – a similar promise to what Tony Blair pledged for national taxation in 1996-7.

There’s an absurdly wide gap between the public rhetoric on taxation and the reality of underlying pressures for higher public spending. Even as Sunak as chancellor raises spending to cope with the current interlocking domestic and global crises, he continues to dangle the hope that he will reduce Income Tax before the next election. Nevertheless, Ian Duncan Smith is attacking him for abandoning the pursuit of lower taxes, which he claims to be at the core of conservatism.

How do we change public perceptions of taxation and spending, against this dominant yet absurd narrative so vigorously defended by the Mail, the Telegraph, and the Conservative Right? Unless we manage to change public perceptions we will be trapped, if we again find ourselves having influence over a different government, by similar constraints to those that Blair faced: that he had promised not to raise taxes, but was committed to raising public spending.

First, we have to challenge the Tories to spell out what they want to cut every time one of them calls for lower taxes. Do they plan to cut benefits further, or state pensions, or education, or social care? If Jacob Rees-Mogg plans to cut the civil service, what tasks will he cut to make that work? The Conservatives set out to cut police numbers by 20,000 in 2010 (yes, I know we should have tried to stop them) and are now scrabbling to recruit replacements as police fail to provide adequate security. We should remind them that cuts made for ideological reasons damage our economy and society.

Secondly, we should talk ourselves about fair taxes, not lower taxes; and about public investment, not government waste. The patriotic rich should be willing to contribute to the long-term future of this country when it is faced by our current challenges; refusing to pay their fair share betrays their shared citizenship. And the moderately well-off (that includes me, and probably many of you) need to recognise that decent education and opportunity (and housing and food) for everybody is part of how we hold this country together, and that we also need to contribute towards that common goal.

Right-wing Conservatives are libertarian anarchists, in effect. They deny social solidarity, decry local or national state intervention, and prefer private provision even when it’s more expensive and less effective. Social liberals need to build a different narrative on public revenue and spending. But we have to recognise how hard it is to establish that, against current lazy tax-cut thinking.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.