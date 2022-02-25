UK must lead humanitarian response to stop Putin destabilising Europe

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the UK to lead a coordinated humanitarian response to Putin’s war in Ukraine, with safe passage and support for Ukrainian refugees fleeing violence and persecution at the hands of Russian forces.

The party’s MPs have written to the Foreign Secretary and the Home Secretary, urging them to work with humanitarian agencies and Ukraine’s neighbours to provide accommodation and support to the people now fleeing Russian troops, who are now advancing on the capital of Kyiv.

It comes in the wake of the news that visa applications from those Ukrainian nationals without close British relatives and who are stuck in the country are suspended, meaning no legal route exists for them to enter the UK and claim asylum.

The letter calls for “an ambitious commitment to resettle Ukrainian refugees in the UK”, and urges the Government to withdraw its Nationality and Borders Bill – currently going through Parliament – because it would criminalise Ukrainians and other refugees who come to the UK seeking asylum. This is a sentiment shared by a number of leading charities such as Amnesty International and Save The Children in a letter to The Times today.

The Liberal Democrats are warning Ministers not to repeat the mistakes of the Government’s scheme for Afghan refugees, which still sees many families trapped in small hotel rooms, waiting to be properly resettled and without the settled immigration status the Government promised. The letter calls for “a full five-year funding package for each and every person a council resettles”.

Layla Moran MP, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, said:

A terrible human tragedy is unfolding before our eyes, as a result of Putin’s maniacal aggression. We are already seeing queues of people desperate to get out before it is too late, especially LGBT+ people, journalists and activists who fear persecution at the hands of Russian forces. As well as the strongest possible sanctions on Putin and his cronies, this crisis demands a coordinated humanitarian response. Anything less would play right into Putin’s hands by destabilising our continent even further. The UK has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those forced to flee war and persecution. We must not turn our backs on the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.

Full text of the letter to Liz Truss and Priti Patel

Dear Secretary of State,

We have all been horrified by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A terrible human tragedy is now unfolding in our continent, and we must stand firmly with the Ukrainian people.

As well as supporting Ukraine to defend itself, and imposing the most punitive sanctions possible on Putin’s regime, we must work with other countries to provide a humanitarian response for those forced out of their homes by this awful war.

We have already seen on our television scenes the long queues of cars trying to get out before it is too late. The United States Government has warned that “Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps”, and that this is likely to target “Russian and Belaruisan dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons”.

A coordinated international humanitarian response is essential to prevent this crisis spreading across the continent, posing an even greater security risk to us all. Putin is counting on a lack of coordination to further destabilise Europe, and we must prove him wrong.

I therefore urge you to work with the UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies to ensure safe passage out of Ukraine for those fleeing the violence – prioritising those most at risk of persecution at the hands of Russian forces, including Ukraine’s LGBT+ community. Many Ukrainians will seek refuge in neighbouring countries, and we must support those nations to provide the accommodation and support these refugees need.

As part of this humanitarian response, I urge you to make an ambitious commitment to resettle Ukrainian refugees in the UK. That must include withdrawing the Nationality and Borders Bill, that would criminalise Ukrainian refugees – and any others – who come to the UK to seek asylum.

Our country has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those forced to flee war and persecution, and we must not turn our backs on the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.

However, the Government must not repeat the mistakes of the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme, which did not even open until more than four months after it was announced in August, and which still sees far too many Afghan refugees trapped in Home Office limbo – without the indefinite leave to remain they were promised and languishing in unsuitable accommodation.

One of the crucial flaws of the ACRS was the Government’s failure to involve local authorities in the design and development of the scheme, and to give them the funding they need. Local councils are critical to the success of refugee resettlement, and they are already under enormous financial pressure, so the Government must not repeat that failure when it comes to resettling Ukrainian refugees now.

The Government should therefore work closely with local authorities to develop a resettlement scheme for Ukrainian refugees, including a full five-year funding package for each and every person a council resettles. Local communities are eager to live up to the UK’s tradition of welcoming refugees with compassion; the Government must give them the funding they need to deliver on that ambition.

Vladimir Putin’s actions threaten to create a humanitarian crisis in Europe on an unthinkable scale. The UK must step up to tackle it now.

Yours sincerely,

Layla Moran MP, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Alistair Carmichael MP, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson

Tim Farron MP, Liberal Democrat Local Government Spokesperson

