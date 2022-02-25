Jamie Stone calls for cancellation of Russian Grand Prix

UEFA have moved the Champions League final from Russia to Paris. It was due to be played in St Petersburg on 28th May.

Jamie Stone said:

Moving the Champions League final out of St Petersburg is the right thing to do. Putin and his cronies cannot strongarm their neighbours, invade a sovereign nation, and expect to sportswash their actions. Where football has led, other sports must follow. Formula One must cancel the Russian Grand Prix with immediate effect.

He has written to Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of F1, calling on him to do just that. The text of his letter is:

Dear Mr Domenicali,

I am writing on behalf of the Liberal Democrats to urge you to cancel the 2022 Russian Grand Prix planned for September, in light of Vladimir Putin’s appalling and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

It is vital that the rest of the world stands united in condemning Putin’s actions, including international sporting organisations such as Formula 1. Russia must not be allowed to host prestigious sporting events, so there should be no Russian Grand Prix this year.

We know that Putin craves status and recognition on the global stage. It would be an outrage if the world sees Putin standing on the F1 podium at Sochi after the race, as he has done in recent years.

I note with approval the strong statements made by some F1 drivers, with world champion Max Verstappen saying “it’s not right to race there” and former world champion Sebastian Vettel saying he would boycott the race if it is held. F1 should follow their lead and cancel the event.

I look forward to receiving your response.

Yours sincerely,

Jamie Stone MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

