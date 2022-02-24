The Voice

Ukraine: Live thread on the political reaction

By | Thu 24th February 2022 - 5:19 am

You know things are bad when you wake in the early hours and hear the announcement on the BBC World Service that it is to broadcast rolling news from 4am. There is almost no space for other news items other than the situation in Ukraine.

As in the early days of any war, reports are partial, sometimes confused, sometimes contradictory and sometimes downright lies. This is war in Europe and the full impact of the conflict cannot yet be predicted.

We will be adding reactions from Lib Dems to the conflict throughout the day.

Yesterday, Christine Jardine told the Commons:

The Liberal Democrats welcome tough sanctions on Russia, and we wish to preserve the unity that will be so important in controlling this evil—not just unity in this House, but unity with our NATO allies. However, I fear we need something stronger and more far-reaching if Putin is to take our resolve seriously—something much stronger than we have at the moment. The current list of those who will face sanctions is weak, with only three individuals on it, and it allows many of Putin’s cronies simply to get away scot-free. It is time that we used the full force of the sanction powers at our disposal, and Putin’s Russia must be treated like the rogue state it is.

Ed Davey said this morning:

This is the darkest day for our continent since the Second World War.

A terrible human tragedy is now unfolding before our very eyes. We must stand with the people of Ukraine.

Putin’s maniacal ambitions will stop at nothing. The blood of every innocent Ukrainian who perishes in this entirely unprovoked and illegal invasion is on his hands.

Let us also not forget the human cost for the Russian people who are now embroiled in a war they did not ask for by a leader they cannot get rid of.

It is time to let rip on the most severe of punitive sanctions. That must include an immediate end to the era of Russian interference in our country. Liberal Democrats stand ready to support a special extended session of Parliament to immediately pass the necessary legislation.

 

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 24th Feb '22 - 7:37am

    This is really terrible but, sadly, was predictable. Without seeking to excuse Russia’s action in any way, it was clear that there was no diplomatic route open because the absolute ‘red lines’ of Russia and NATO left no room for compromise. Putin has now decided to change facts on the ground militarily and, if he succeeds, will then seek a diplomatic path from a much stronger negotiating position. Of course, his gamble may fail militarily or he may face massive political backlash at home.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Brad Barrows
    This is really terrible but, sadly, was predictable. Without seeking to excuse Russia’s action in any way, it was clear that there was no diplomatic route ope...
  • Jeff
    Barry Lofty 23rd Feb '22 - 11:57am: Jeff: I truly hope you are right but personally I have developed a huge distrust of politicians and the messages ...
  • Martin
    William, to what extent do you think Rees-Mogg is aware that he has " just proposed in effect that we adopt a large part of the EEA position"?...
  • Jeff
    Kit 22nd Feb '22 - 11:09pm: Odd how many ‘liberals’ are so quick to excuse autocratic Russia. I wouldn't assume that they are necessarily ...
  • David
    Bizarre new math. Sixty-two percent of Scots voted to remain in the EU. Only thirty-eight percent voted to leave. Scotland wanted to be in the EU and were dragg...