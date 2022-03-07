The Voice

Ukrainians deserve better than being stuck in Home Office visa appointment queue

By | Mon 7th March 2022 - 11:30 pm

Responding to Home Office figures which show that just 300 visas have been issued to Ukrainian refugees under the Family Scheme, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

Ukrainians fleeing for their lives deserve far better than being stuck in a queue for a Home Office visa appointment.

People across the UK want to welcome Ukrainian refugees with compassion, but instead Priti Patel is keeping them out with pointless extra bureaucracy. No amount of spin can disguise the inadequacy of her response.

Our country has a proud tradition of offering sanctuary to those in need. The Government should remember that and open a simple, fast and safe route for refugees to come to the UK.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • john oundle
    Salisbury....
  • David
    The entire raison d'être of this government is the idea that foreigners are a threat to Our Way of Life. So why would they let any but the smallest toke...
  • Mary
    Maybe Charley's suggestion of having Fed Board be just that oversight group and there being an informal coterie of committee chairs getting stuff done in their ...
  • Mary Regnier-wilson
    Great thing about online conference is you can do both Ryan Mercer. I mean, I'm assuming you aren't knocking on doors at 7:55- 9:15pm on Friday night? Fed Bo...
  • Clare Muir
    A useful HoC Library compendium on the art of the possible for NFZ. A useful resource for anyone interested in this subject. https://commonslibrary.parliame...