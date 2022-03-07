The Voice

Refugees: Shameful that Ukrainians escaping Putin’s terror are being turned away

By | Mon 7th March 2022 - 3:53 pm

Responding to the news that Home Secretary Priti Patel is now investigating a humanitarian route for Ukrainian refugees without family in the UK, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

It is shameful that Ukrainians escaping Putin’s terror are being turned away from the UK. It flies in the face of our country’s proud history of providing sanctuary to people fleeing war and persecution.

Priti Patel has spent her time as Home Secretary closing down safe routes for refugees to come to the UK. For her to say she’s just started ‘investigating’ those routes for Ukrainians is a welcome change of heart, but nowhere near good enough.

We need a full, simple and fast refugee scheme now, not more costly delays and bureaucracy.

