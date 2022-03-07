I’d rather be delivering leaflets

If you know me at all, you’ll know I never wanted to be on the Federal Board. But…
In the wake of 2019 I dusted myself down from my Westminster campaign in Hazel Grove (you would be very welcome to get involved this time!) and decided that enough was enough. We need to do more winning.
Dorothy Thornhill agreed with me, and I got stuck-in to reform efforts by taking on the role of Chair of the Federal Communications and Elections Committee (and therefore a member of the Board).
We’ve come some way in the last few years, but it’s not enough.
Our Board is many things, and it’s important, but it isn’t knocking on doors, delivering leaflets, sharpening our message and campaigning to improve the lives of the people we represent. It certainly isn’t winning elections. Can you imagine trying to run your local campaign with an exec of 41?
Our current Board is too big. It wastes vast quantities of time. It feels like we are clinging to structures that aren’t fit for this century, let alone a professionalised organisation.
Worse, the structures reinforce a culture of indecision and uncertainty – meaning we aren’t getting the best out of our brilliant and hard working colleagues.
I sit on a number of boards, advisory panels and committees and the Federal Board is by some margin the least effective.
No one in Hazel Grove votes Lib Dem because I spent another Saturday in a meeting instead of getting things done for my community.
To be more effective, we need a smaller, focused board. Cut down to the people who make our machine work. It is for them to make decisions, and for Conference, or the Scrutiny Committee or the Council, to then assess how well they have done.
As a candidate in a target seat, I need to know that when I report what I hear from voters the Board can act decisively.
I understand those with the instinct to want a broader Board with more voices. I know that a key failing in 2019 was not hearing our activist feedback faster. But those arguing this proves the need for a board of many voices seem to forget that we had one in 2019 – it failed.
By the time any reforms come in, I’ll no longer be a Board member. I’ll be too busy doing what we are here to do, campaigning. We need to shake off an approach to governance fit for a 19th century gentleman’s club and disastrous for a lean fighting machine. Let’s get on with it, we’ve got some winning to do.
* Lisa Smart is the Chair of the Liberal Democrats Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee
Ahh, another missive from the “shut up and deliver leaflets” brigade.
The biggest problem with this party are the people who believe it should be a leaflet delivery cult to the exclusion of being the home of a political, moral and ethical philosophy.
We do not need a smaller board, that by its nature excludes the multiplicity of viewpoints that must be heard in order to make good policy and good campaigns. A smaller echo chamber that shuts out activists voices and only gives answers that leadership and the head office want to hear is a terrible, terrible plan.
The problem with this argument is that the “reforms” to Federal Board consist of almost entirely getting rid of the small amount of democratic oversight that the organisation still has.
I would be entirely in favour of a smaller, more effective, board were it one that was elected, but I’m a Liberal Democrat for a reason. I think democratic governance is not only morally the right thing to do, but also far more effective than government by appointees. I don’t want unelected people with unaccountable power telling me what to do, whether in the Lords or in part committees.
One of the reasons we’ve not been winning for the last decade is that the party has increasingly been under the control of a centralised leadership that doesn’t listen to the membership — two of our most recent three leaders didn’t even get elected to their posts (though admittedly Ed did finally get around to being elected post facto — after FB took it upon itself to use powers it didn’t have to try to cancel the leadership election). Our party talks constantly about how it’s a democratic organisation, led by the members, but that is increasingly not the case.
If the leadership really want a smaller but more effective board, they should propose getting rid of all the appointees and only having elected members. If the appointees are really that effective, surely they can prove it in a vote?
Ah yes, Dorothy also told me, during the coalition, when I made it clear that there was absolutely no way on earth that I was going to hold my seat in a traditionally labour ward, to shut up and deliver leaflets as well.
Maybe the leaflets stopped the greens from beating us into third place instead of a hopeless second, maybe they didn’t. Whoopee do.
People might have voted for me if they didn’t have the perception that we’d betray everything we told them and were just a vacuous leaflet delivery cult. Who knows?
Leadership should come from the Leader (self-evidently) with the President, Vice-President, Treasurer and CEO support. Get that (small) team working together to drive the agenda (like when are we going to stop tinkering with committees and get the “Liberal message” that the strategy paper promised last Autumn?)
The Board should be there to scrutinise and make alternative suggestions, bring in alternative points of view and pipe up with the things not thought of.
The reform proposals seem to be saying we need a Scrutiny Panel to scrutinise the scrutiny of the Board. Which I’m sure leaves Lisa even less time to deliver leaflets.
Federal Board is meant to be the key Democratic decision-making body of our Party between Conferences. It should therefore be wholly or largely democratically elected by our membership. The flaw in kicking out most of the directly elected members and restricting key decisions to people “who make our machine work” is that we are a political party not a company making widgets.
I hope Conference resoundingly votes down this power grab by the centre.
The real problem during the last GE – correctly identified by Dorothy Thornhill – was that there were two leadership groups. The FB and the President on the one hand and the group around the Leader on the other. The size of FB wasn’t the problem, but the disconnect between FB and the leader was.
Changing the party’s structure won’t gain a single extra seat or vote. A united party, speaking with one voice, with an agreed strategy that we stick to, will.
The party’s executive body must be democratically elected by the party, not made up of placeholders. Back in the day, we had an executive and a party council to oversee its work. The only reason we didn’t continue with that structure was that David Owen and the SDP didn’t like it.
If FB had any sense, they would withdraw these largely unworkable proposals and focus instead on getting everyone singing from the same hymn sheet and campaigning to win. Far too many in our party obsess with minutiae and insist on arguing every comma or full stop – even during a GE.
I am reminded of Petronius Arbiter
“We trained hard—but it seemed that every time we were beginning to form up into teams we were reorganized. I was to learn later in life that we tend to meet any new situation by reorganizing, and what a wonderful method it can be for creating the illusion of progress while actually producing confusion, inefficiency, and demoralization.”