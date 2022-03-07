I’d rather be delivering leaflets

If you know me at all, you’ll know I never wanted to be on the Federal Board. But…

In the wake of 2019 I dusted myself down from my Westminster campaign in Hazel Grove (you would be very welcome to get involved this time!) and decided that enough was enough. We need to do more winning.

Dorothy Thornhill agreed with me, and I got stuck-in to reform efforts by taking on the role of Chair of the Federal Communications and Elections Committee (and therefore a member of the Board).

We’ve come some way in the last few years, but it’s not enough.

Our Board is many things, and it’s important, but it isn’t knocking on doors, delivering leaflets, sharpening our message and campaigning to improve the lives of the people we represent. It certainly isn’t winning elections. Can you imagine trying to run your local campaign with an exec of 41?

Our current Board is too big. It wastes vast quantities of time. It feels like we are clinging to structures that aren’t fit for this century, let alone a professionalised organisation.

Worse, the structures reinforce a culture of indecision and uncertainty – meaning we aren’t getting the best out of our brilliant and hard working colleagues.

I sit on a number of boards, advisory panels and committees and the Federal Board is by some margin the least effective.

No one in Hazel Grove votes Lib Dem because I spent another Saturday in a meeting instead of getting things done for my community.

To be more effective, we need a smaller, focused board. Cut down to the people who make our machine work. It is for them to make decisions, and for Conference, or the Scrutiny Committee or the Council, to then assess how well they have done.

As a candidate in a target seat, I need to know that when I report what I hear from voters the Board can act decisively.

I understand those with the instinct to want a broader Board with more voices. I know that a key failing in 2019 was not hearing our activist feedback faster. But those arguing this proves the need for a board of many voices seem to forget that we had one in 2019 – it failed.

By the time any reforms come in, I’ll no longer be a Board member. I’ll be too busy doing what we are here to do, campaigning. We need to shake off an approach to governance fit for a 19th century gentleman’s club and disastrous for a lean fighting machine. Let’s get on with it, we’ve got some winning to do.

* Lisa Smart is the Chair of the Liberal Democrats Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee