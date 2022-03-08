Lib Dems mark International Women’s Day

Today is International Women’s Day and the event has been marked by senior party figures.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Today we celebrate the incredible achievements of women across our party, our country and the world. But we also acknowledge the inequalities and challenges that still exist, and the hard work needed to bring about true gender equality.

Christine Jardine reminds us of the especially poignant reason we celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March:

March 8 is #InternationalWomensDay because on that date in 1917 the women of St Petersburg protested calling for Peace and Bread and here we are a century later. Best to us all on #IWD — Christine Jardine

Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds called for changes to make it more appealing for women to stand for election at all levels, but particularly local Government:

We urgently need our councils and politics to be more representative of communities they serve. If local governments are so unrepresentative of the population they serve, they cannot possibly hope to deliver for that community effectively. “So this May I want to see more women from different backgrounds, different classes and different ethnicities standing for election. All political parties have a duty to encourage this. And if you are someone in a position of power of influence then make sure you ask them to stand. “It may seem obvious, but my own political career wouldn’t have started had someone not asked me to stand for council elections. At the time, I had the same view of local Government that many women do, a club for white men over a certain age. I hadn’t thought of entering politics before because I hadn’t believed my voice would be listened to. “However, we also need structural issues to be resolved. Introducing more flexible schedules for council meetings should be the top priority. Council meetings are often too long and involve unworkable and unsociable hours for those with family, caring and work commitments. “Society works better when those making decisions are representative of the communities they serve and this International Women’s Day we must remind ourselves of what needs to be done to reach that.”

Lib Dem Women are using the day to highlight women candidates for May’s elections on their Twitter feed,kicking off with one of our most senior and experienced council leaders

Happy International Women's Day! We'll start off our celebration of female candidates with Ruth Dombey. We wish you the very best in your campaign this year! — Lib Dem Women

ALDC is doing similar:

Happy International Women's Day! Today is a celebration of the incredible contributions of women in every corner of the world. More specifically, we're celebrating Lib Dem women pushing boundaries, defying stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings! #IWD2022 — ALDC

In Scotland, Beatrice Wishart’s thoughts were with women in Ukraine and Afghanistan.