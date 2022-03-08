Lib Dem MPs propose 9 laws to advance women’s equality

Nine of of the Lib Dems’ thirteen MPs are women. Today, for International Women’s Day, they have proposed nine new bills to tackle areas where women face particular inequality.

In the House of Commons, nine of the Liberal Democrats’ thirteen MPs are women. This year for #InternationalWomensDay2022, our MPs are proposing nine new Bills which embody the principles at the heart of our party. Check them all out below ⬇️https://t.co/I0oT7BZGKd — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 8, 2022

The 9 bills are:

Layla Moran’s to compel the Government to publish a full Equalities Assessment of its cuts to international aid.

Daisy Cooper’s to provide a safe place to live for women leaving prison.

Sarah Olney’s to end the gender pay gap once and for all.

Sarah Green’s to provide compensation for women suffering complications from surgical mesh.

Wendy Chamberlain’s to ensure fair pensions for divorced women.

Helen Morgan’s to ensure that women in rural areas can access maternity care and services within 45 minutes of home.

Munira Wilson’s to ensure that the Government takes action on high rates of miscarriage and stillbirth experienced by black and Asian women.

Wera Hobhouse’s to try to secure higher conviction rates for rape

Christine Jardine’s to ensure that our streets, towns and villages are built with women’s safety in mind.

You can find more information about the bills here and watch out for updates on their progress on this site.