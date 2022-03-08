The Voice

Lib Dem MPs propose 9 laws to advance women’s equality

By | Tue 8th March 2022 - 3:00 pm

Nine of of the Lib Dems’ thirteen MPs are women. Today, for International Women’s Day, they have proposed nine new bills to tackle areas where women face particular inequality.

The 9 bills are:

Layla Moran’s to compel the Government to publish a full Equalities Assessment of its cuts to international aid.

Daisy Cooper’s to provide a safe place to live for women leaving prison.

Sarah Olney’s to end the gender pay gap once and for all.

Sarah Green’s to provide compensation for women suffering complications from surgical mesh.

Wendy Chamberlain’s to ensure fair pensions for divorced women.

Helen Morgan’s to ensure that women in rural areas can access maternity care and services within 45 minutes of home.

Munira Wilson’s to ensure that the Government takes action on high rates of miscarriage and stillbirth experienced by black and Asian women.

Wera Hobhouse’s to try to secure higher conviction rates for rape

Christine Jardine’s to ensure that our streets, towns and villages are built with women’s safety in mind.

You can find more information about the bills here and watch out for updates on their progress on this site.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Mick Taylor
    @nvelope2003. Wishful thinking mate. The best we can hope for is an army coup that removes Putin and then pulls out of Ukraine. Though my calculation puts the o...
  • James Baillie
    I am not sure whether to get this book. I will admit I'm not convinced by the tagline ideas: I'm certainly strongly against longer school days, and my understan...
  • nvelope2003
    What will happen when the present Russian regime collapses and its governing class seek asylum in Britain ? Not sure even Switzerland would want them now....
  • Joe Bourke
    Roderick makes a good point about Ireland. They have already taken in 1800 refugees and expect around 100,000 https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/ukr...
  • Mary
    Laurence - you could stand for English council yourself, then you can def vote for the chair. You could even get other members of the council to vote to change...