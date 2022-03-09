Ed Davey calls for an honorary knighthood for President Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was given the unprecedented opportunity to address a packed Commons yesterday by video link. You can see his speech here if you missed it.
His speech echoed Churchill’s oratory:
We will fight at sea, we will fight in the air, we will protect our land. We will fight everywhere… and we will not surrender.
He received a standing ovation, which again is very rare in Westminster.
That appearance fully justifies Ed Davey’s call to award him an honorary knighthood. Ed said:
At this dark moment, we must be offering President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people not just our support but our recognition too.
For decades, many heroes of liberal democracy from across the globe have been rewarded with an honorary knighthood here in the UK. President Zelenskyy should follow in the footsteps of individuals like Nelson Mandela, and be awarded this honour.
I hope the UK Government will get behind the Liberal Democrats’ call to give President Zelenskyy an honorary knighthood. It is the very least we can do, as we step up our offer of support to the people who elected him.
The full text of his letter reads:
Dear Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster,
I am writing regarding the award of honorary knighthoods.
As you will be aware, the UK has the award of an honorary knighthood to recognise the important work of foreign nationals who have excelled in their field or who have championed liberal democracy. The list of those who have been awarded with this honour includes Nelson Mandela, as well as key World War II generals such as Dwight Eisenhower and George Marshall.
At this dark time, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people all over the world have been inspired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite the unprovoked and flagrant violations of the sovereignty of his country and its democracy, and in the face of attempts on his life, President Zelenskyy has not been cowed. Instead, he has been a beacon of hope for the Ukrainian people, and for all supporters of liberal democracy. His bravery, and the bravery of the Ukrainian people, serves to remind us in the West that our alliances are fragile; that our values are precious; and that we have taken them for granted for far too long.
On the day of President Zelenskyy’s address to the House of Commons – itself a highly unusual occurrence – I believe that it is right that we redouble not just our support to the Ukrainian people, but our recognition too.
I therefore urge you to award President Zelenskyy an honorary knighthood.
I look forward to hearing from you as soon as possible.
Yours sincerely,
Ed Davey
Leader of the Liberal Democrats
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
Ed was mocked on social media for this, with some using it as an excuse to claim he was against helping refugees. The latter is unfair, but I can’t say I blame the former. It seems a waste of parliamentary time to ask for something so trite right now. Not least in the wake of the Gavin Williamson award.
Completely agree with Fiona…… and sorting out the shamefully hopeless visa process at the Home Office would have more validity and utility.
Ed Daveys knighthood demand maybe a bit trite in the present circumstances, but personally the hypocrisy emanating from the mouth of our great leader now he sees a path to salvation opening up before him really gets my goat! And I, by no means, wish to dismiss the severity of the situation in Ukraine or for the rest of the world, but I just wish we had a different person at the head of our government at this precarious moment in time.
I’m completely against Ed’s statement..If the award was made it would just give Johnson yet another opportunity to dodge the real needs of the situation and claim, “We’re world leaders at awards!”
It’s clear from everything he has said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not interested in awards or gestures; he wants practical help.
There are many ways to honour Ukraine and President Zelensky, starting with dropping all visa restrictions and bureaucracy on Ukrainian refugees coming and airlifting people here from the overcrowded reception centres on Ukraine’s western border. Why did Ed Davey not call for those actions? Why did he not call for increased arms supplies to Ukraine? Why did he not demand deep and extensive sanctions on Russia to take effect immediately, not in several months time? Calling for a knighthood is not a way to honour President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine. It trivialises and suggests Ed Davey does not value President Zelensky’s brave leadership of the Ukrainian people. Ed Davey should be ashamed. He is an embarrassment. He is not speaking for this Liberal Democrat.
Hmm, an honorary knighthood, like Robert Mugabe and Nicolae Ceausescu…
Well meaning, no doubt, but really not one of Ed Davey’s better ideas.
What he needs right now is weapons, not honours. Sorry SirEd not one of your better ideas.
Agreed with the above comments, I’m afraid. Talk and knighthoods are both cheap: what Ukraine needs is expenditure of resources, which is far more meaningful, to save lives, which are irreplaceable.