Ed Davey calls for an honorary knighthood for President Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was given the unprecedented opportunity to address a packed Commons yesterday by video link. You can see his speech here if you missed it.

His speech echoed Churchill’s oratory:

We will fight at sea, we will fight in the air, we will protect our land. We will fight everywhere… and we will not surrender.

He received a standing ovation, which again is very rare in Westminster.

That appearance fully justifies Ed Davey’s call to award him an honorary knighthood. Ed said:

At this dark moment, we must be offering President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people not just our support but our recognition too. For decades, many heroes of liberal democracy from across the globe have been rewarded with an honorary knighthood here in the UK. President Zelenskyy should follow in the footsteps of individuals like Nelson Mandela, and be awarded this honour. I hope the UK Government will get behind the Liberal Democrats’ call to give President Zelenskyy an honorary knighthood. It is the very least we can do, as we step up our offer of support to the people who elected him.

The full text of his letter reads:

Dear Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, I am writing regarding the award of honorary knighthoods. As you will be aware, the UK has the award of an honorary knighthood to recognise the important work of foreign nationals who have excelled in their field or who have championed liberal democracy. The list of those who have been awarded with this honour includes Nelson Mandela, as well as key World War II generals such as Dwight Eisenhower and George Marshall. At this dark time, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people all over the world have been inspired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite the unprovoked and flagrant violations of the sovereignty of his country and its democracy, and in the face of attempts on his life, President Zelenskyy has not been cowed. Instead, he has been a beacon of hope for the Ukrainian people, and for all supporters of liberal democracy. His bravery, and the bravery of the Ukrainian people, serves to remind us in the West that our alliances are fragile; that our values are precious; and that we have taken them for granted for far too long. On the day of President Zelenskyy’s address to the House of Commons – itself a highly unusual occurrence – I believe that it is right that we redouble not just our support to the Ukrainian people, but our recognition too. I therefore urge you to award President Zelenskyy an honorary knighthood. I look forward to hearing from you as soon as possible. Yours sincerely, Ed Davey Leader of the Liberal Democrats

