“Unjust and unfair” to force people to pay £00s to visit loved ones – Ed

Responding to the Prime Minister’s spokpesperson confirming that people visiting loved ones in care homes will no longer be able to access free Covid testing, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:
Yesterday, Boris Johnson simply could not admit that it is his policy to put a new tax on caring by forcing people to pay for covid tests before they visit vulnerable people.
Now, his spokesperson has done his dirty work for him.
It is simply unjust and unfair to force people to pay hundreds of pounds to year to safely visit their loved ones. It will make vulnerable people more alienated, more lonely, and act as a barrier for family and friends getting together. We must stop this tax on caring.
This clearly has an outsize impact on the poorer off.
For many people, the cost of paying for a lateral flow test, several times a week say, is negligible; but for the poorer off, it isn’t.
The government haven’t even realised.
@Chris
I agree, apart from the part where you say the Government haven’t even realised…..
I think they do know, they just do not care enough to do anything about it. It’s clearly not a priority for the chancellor..
Look at the measly amount that the Government pays in Carers Allowance £67.60 if you provide 35 hours or more a week for care and that’s on the proviso that your income is not already above £128 a week, otherwise you get squat.
As the primary carer for 2 vulnerable elderly parents, I get diddly squat help from the Government. I do a 40-mile round trip each time to provide care.
If I had to find the money for Covid Tests on top of this, well it would be impossible and I would have to make a conscious choice between providing care and putting them at risk and I am not sure my conscience would stand that.
If I could no longer continue to provide the care they would have to go into assisted living or Nursing homes which would cost the taxpayer far more money and would be detrimental to their health which is also a burden to the NHS…
Given the government’s past record on protecting and supporting the vulnerable and those that care for them, I will not be expecting any U-Turns anytime soon
It’s not realistic to keep a virus which has an R0 of around 10 out of care homes. Testing is now a futile exercise. We’re all going to be exposed to Omicron if we haven’t been already. Allowing this relatively benign variant to spread will augment community (‘herd’) immunity which will help to protect us all in the event of a more pathogenic variant emerging in the future.
We need to focus on the clinically vulnerable themselves by boosting their immunity with vaccination where beneficial and prophylactic antibody treatments for the immunocompromised. It would be helpful to ensure that their serum vitamin D level is in the magic 40-60 ng/mL (100-150 nmol/L) range which research shows is optimal for activating our immune system.
@Jeff
I am assuming that you are neither personally nor looking after someone else who is clinically vulnerable to covid still “Despite being vaccinated”
Therefore I find your comments “testing is futile” disrespectful to others.
You may not need to take extra precautions in life, sadly many millions of people are not so fortunate as you.
Many of us have to take extra precautions every year with vulnerable loved ones during flu seasons, etc, Covid is different as it’s an all year round thing and many people are infectious without even realising it. When you have caring responsibilities for a loved one or for ANYONE else for that matter, you want to do right by them and keep them safe.
Having access to testing allows us to continue to provide that vital care and support that is needed with confidence that we are not going to be responsible for making a loved one seriously I’ll or worse.
You might be rejoicing and loving all your freedoms back, but you will do well to remember that this is not an equal society that we live in and for many, this pandemic “new virus” has brought in a whole host of new restrictions and expenses for many vulnerable sections of society
( regardless of whether you view that as self imposed or not)