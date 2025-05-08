The Voice

VE Day: “British leadership” a “force for good” – 80 years ago and today

By | Thu 8th May 2025 - 7:30 am

Marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:

80 years ago today, huge crowds of people across the country came together to celebrate the news that Britain and our allies had secured victory in Europe. What it must’ve felt like for the people in those crowds.

Today and always we should be proud of everything they achieved, and remember with gratitude all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our country and our freedoms – who gave their tomorrows for our todays.

British leadership offered real hope for the world, and has continued to, despite all the challenges that have followed. In war and in peace, the United Kingdom has remained a powerful force for good. That is what the world needed 80 years ago, and it’s what the world needs so badly again now.

