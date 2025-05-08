How do we deal with Reform?

Canvassing last month in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, we came across a middle-aged woman in her garden. “I’ve had enough of all of you. I’m voting Reform”, she said.

Our candidate, Julie, calmly explained that it was a local election and a chance to vote for someone who would work hard for residents on planning, potholes, housing and other issues. Reform didn’t have much to say about those things. And Julie also observed that while she was out meeting people, the Reform candidate was nowhere to be seen.

A week or so later, when we were visiting postal voters, I knocked on the same woman’s door, inevitably with some trepidation. But it was good news. She’d thought about what we had said. She hadn’t been canvassed by Reform. And she voted for Julie because she’d met her and liked her.

So that’s one way to win over a potential Reform voter. And there are others. For some, a reminder that the Lib Dems are the party of carers, with a leader who is himself a carer, provides a positive alternative. For others, pointing out that Farage thinks Putin is the most admirable world leader prompts a rethink.

So the rise of Reform creates both an opportunity and a challenge. As Ed Davey has pointed out, we’re seeing a surge in people joining the party because they are worried by Reform and believe we stand for true British values – compassion, tolerance, environmentalism and internationalism. That’s the opportunity.

But it should not stop there. We need to step up to the challenge of stemming the rise of Reform. As we found on the doorsteps, not all Reform voters are nasty people. There are some outright racists out there, and some very angry characters, but also a lot of decent folk who feel left behind, don’t know much about politics and are attracted by simple but misleading messages. I’m sure others met voters who were choosing between Reform and us. The risk is that more of this group will fall for the Farage narrative. Our task is to figure out what will appeal just as powerfully to the positive side of their nature. As the examples above show, it can be done. It works. Julie is now a County Councillor.

And, as Ed Davey has said, Labour won’t do it. They seem to think that if they deliver enough nurses and police then the voters will magically switch back to them. It doesn’t work like that because once trust is lost, it’s very hard to regain. So it does actually fall to us to stop the UK going the way of the US and stop Farage becoming Prime Minister. That’s quite a responsibility. It’s a historic mission that we need to pursue with all of our talent and energy.

Such a mission needs a strategy – not just a few soundbites, but a solid and well-researched plan for the rest of this Parliament. That would include an analysis to understand the different segments among those who support and oppose Reform, informed by focus groups, and the campaigns and messages that will reach them. It will take input from people with wide experience in politics and communications, psychology even, to develop the right approaches in terms of themes, messages and channels.

Personally, I think it includes focusing on issues such as care, which represent common ground, before progressing to careful messaging about Britain’s role as a global leader and a haven for genuine refugees.

At the same time, let’s demonstrate that while we welcome those fleeing persecution, we don’t have an open door policy. This is a chance for us to work up our immigration policies in more detail. How can the UK create safe routes for asylum seekers? Can technology do more to deal with small boats? What are the causes of the claims backlog and how are they tackled? Why is the NHS and care system recruiting so many migrants? We need to grasp these issues in detail and provide responses that blend compassion and common sense.

The 2020s increasingly carry an ominous echo of the 1930s. Hard right parties hold power in the US, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia, Finland, Croatia and the Czech Republic. We have four years to stop the UK going the same way. It can be done. But we need a plan.

* David Vigar was Paddy Ashdown’s Press Secretary in the early 1990s and is active in the Melksham and Devizes constituency. He has just stood down from Wiltshire Council.