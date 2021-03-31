A Radical New Policy: Humanitarian Visas: a life-line for refugees

Embed from Getty Images

With ever increasingly dangerous journeys, and increasingly restrictive measures against refugees to prevent them accessing asylum, the Liberal Democrats have taken the lead in adopting a radical new proposal: humanitarian visas for refugees to travel safely and legally to find the safety they deserve in the UK.

‘Everyone has the right to seek and enjoy in other countries freedom from persecution’, says Article 14 of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights. There is no such thing as an illegal asylum-seeker: only asylum seekers lacking legal routes to safety. But how can you get safely and legally to other countries? Well, if you are British, your passport gives you visa-free access on arrival to 132 countries, and nearly all others will grant you a visa on application. But if you are Afghani, Iraqi, Iranian, or Syrian there is no such possibility.

In the year to March 2020, 35,000 people applied for asylum in the UK: virtually all of them had to enter irregularly – smuggled in lorries, crossing the channel in small boats, or using forged documentation. Ask yourself: why would a Darfuri escaping war-torn Sudan have to forge their passport to get on a plane from Khartoum to London? Why would an Eritrean in Calais pay thousands of pounds to traffickers, risking their lives by travelling in unseaworthy boats to reunite with their family in the UK, rather than board a Eurostar for £50? The answer is clear: if either of them attempted to use their national documents, they will be denied boarding.

Less than 1 percent of the world’s refugees are resettled. Most refugees are forced to risk their life and limb on perilous journeys, enduring extensive human rights violations on the way, to claim their human right to asylum. Many of those who made it to Calais have gone to dangerous lengths to reach adequate safety, running from Turkish border guards with a shoot to kill policy, walking the channel tunnel for 30 miles avoiding the speeding trains, suffering abuse and violence from police and border officials, cramming onto small unsafe dinghies to cross the channel, and losing their loved ones on the way, all to try and find safety.

On top of this, at present, governments including the UK are not only failing to help these refugees in their journeys, but are actively making the situation worse by using numerous practices, including building razor wire fences, walls, detention centres, funding riot police, and forcibly containing refugees in dangerous regions, all to deter and prevent refugees from arriving and to push them back. These practices make refugees’ journeys even more difficult and more dangerous.

What if, instead of this nightmarish situation we describe above, refugees could approach a UK consulate in their country of origin, or in neighbouring countries, or at a border post at a channel crossing, and apply for a Humanitarian Visa which would enable them to come to the UK safely and legally, where their asylum application would be fully assessed?

Humanitarian Visas would provide nothing less than a lifeline for refugees, enabling them to safely and legally travel to the UK, and get the protection they deserve, avoiding the dangerous journeys, exploitative traffickers, human rights violations, and ultimately the needless and avoidable loss of life. For refugees, these visas are required to uphold the fundamental principle to seek and claim asylum.

We are proud that the Liberal Democrats, at spring conference, became the first UK party to adopt a policy motion calling for the creation of humanitarian visas for refugees, as a vital component of a comprehensive policy for ‘safe and legal routes to save lives’. It is high time for other UK parties and for liberally minded parties across the Global North to follow suit, and provide this essential lifeline for refugees in the 21st century.

* Dr Ruvi Ziegler is Associate Professor in International Refugee Law, University of Reading. Dr Bradley Hiller-Smith, PhD in The Ethics of State Responses to Refugees, University of Reading. They are joint authors of the Humanitarian Visa amendment and other amendments to the Safe and Legal Routes to Save Lives Motion 2021.