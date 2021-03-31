Newsmoggie

Lib Dems mark Trans Day of Visibility

Wed 31st March 2021

Today is the annual Trans Day of Visibility, a day for celebrating the achievements of trans people.

LGBT+LIb Dems looked at 7 trans politicians from the UK and across the world. If you were at Spring Conference you will have seen Charley Hasted make some incredibly powerful speeches, on issues like NHS pay, describing the horrors they and their colleagues went through as ambulance call handlers.

They also spoke about their life as a carer, describing how they had not been able to do anything with their sibling for 23 years as one of them has to look after their mum.

They showed why they are needed in elected office:

Luisa Porritt, our London mayoral candidate, tweeted her support.

As did Alex Cole-Hamilton

Christine Jardine encouraged us to show support:

Last week, Jamie Stone took an anti trans group to task:

Today he tweeted:

Caroline Pidgeon recommended this great piece from Stonewall:

It’s great to see such positivity at a time when trans people are under attack in the media. It’s worth remembering the words of Liz Barker in a speech last month in the House of Lords:

Because powerful campaigns have common characteristics and patterns. A classic campaign identifies a minority group – preferably one about which the majority population knows little – ascribes to it characteristics and motivations which make it a threat and repeats those assertions, preferably with the backing of a neutral body or experts, over and over until they become received wisdom…

There is no evidence, and no evidence has yet been offered, that trans people are a systemic and significant threat to women…

As a lesbian who lived through Section 28 , I know what it is like to be portrayed as a member of a group that constitutes a threat to women, children and families – it was unsafe to let us into changing rooms, because we could pose a threat… That was an experience of classic homophobia, often expressed in exactly the same arguments and phrases as we hear today.”

