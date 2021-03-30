The strong Christian grounds for disestablishing the Church of England (as well as the democratic/fairness grounds)

The Humanist and Secularist Liberal Democrats held a very interesting fringe meeting at the Spring Conference, entitled “ Is it time to disestablish the Church of England ?”

I was very pleased to hear from Simon Barrow from the website Ekklesia, which has always struck me as a very progressive-thinking website, with its “roots in Christians social thought” but “vital” partnerships with people of other convictions (both non-religious and religious).

Simon is remarkably knowledgeable and thoughtful on the subject of the disestablishment of the Church of England. He says he is an “Anglican” like myself, but nonetheless argues for disestablishment both on grounds of fairness and theology (as I also do).

Helpfully, Simon wrote an article, published just after the fringe meeting, in which he explored some of the points which came up in the discussion. It’s called “Disestablishment and the ‘common wealth’ spirit”.

One of the points I wanted to highlight from Simon’s piece is where he specifies exactly what disestablishment is and is not:

At the outset, it is important to be absolutely clear what Establishment is and what it isn’t. The term has a very specific reference. It means that the Church of England is subject to the Crown and given a certain position in relation to the state by the Crown, in law. Other privileges – such as retaining bishops in the House of Lords, the expansion of Church schools which are allowed to discriminate on the basis of religion or belief in selection and employment (something which Ekklesia has opposed), and the claim of certain Church leaders to be “speaking on behalf of the nation” may be argued to flow from Establishment, but they are not Establishment itself. The mechanism of Establishment, by which just one Church from just one nation claims an official place in the parliamentary and legal framework of the UK, is in that sense a technical matter – but, as such, it is perhaps best thought of as a key, opening the door to other advantages and giving the Church of England a privileged place overall.

Simon later chimes in very strongly with my own view as a Christian, member of of the Church of England since September 13th 1959 (when I was baptised aged five weeks old) and proud Liberal Democrat:

Speaking from a dissenting Christian viewpoint, the kind of earthly power, privilege and wealth embodied in Established status seems to me to stand in direct contradiction to the life and being of Jesus – who proclaimed and enacted good news to the poor, whose mother sang joyfully of the mighty being tumbled from their thrones, whose death was engineered by an fatal alliance of interests in state and religion, and whose earliest followers were seen as directly subversive of Empire, militarism, domination and the ethics of Caesar. In other words, from where I stand, the whole culture and status of Establishment (including the confused and dangerous notion of preserving a ‘Christian nation’, which often accompanies it) is inimical to the levelling dynamic of a Gospel which is based on the power of love overturning the love of power.

You can read Simon’s full article here.

