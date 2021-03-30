Jon Alexander

New toolkit released to equip anyone to host a “Basic Income Conversation”

By | Tue 30th March 2021 - 1:43 pm

Liberal Democrats are right at the forefront of campaigning for a Basic Income – an idea that Christine Jardine called “our generation’s NHS”, and potentially the foundation of a new, post-COVID social contract.

The Lib Dems for Basic Income campaign group has been working since the very early days of the pandemic to build energy in the party, and throughout that work has been supported by a small organisation called the Basic Income Conversation, hosted by the progressive thinktank, Compass. For example, we’re working together to host an event with Michael Tubbs, the man who as Mayor brought a Basic Income to Stockton, California.

Now the team at the Basic Income Conversation has produced a toolkit to help Lib Dems and everyone else in the country host conversations about the idea, equipping us all to bring together neighbourhood, community, friendship and family and build understanding of what it could mean for our country from the grassroots up. It’s a really well-designed community resource, and I’d encourage everyone to check it out.

Please visit the Basic Income Conversation website now to download the toolkit.

* Jon Alexander is a member of the council of the Social Liberal Forum and of Sevenoaks, Dartford and Gravesham Liberal Democrats

