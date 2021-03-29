When will the crisis in Social Care be resolved?

The problems in social care during the pandemic was more than just a lack of PPE to care homes. Firstly, many more people receive care in their homes than in care homes, and secondly, the chronic shortage of funds for both adult and children’s social care is an increasing problem.

Overall, we should have intensive care beds in hospitals for 25,000 people to accommodate normal winter pressures. In pandemic circumstances, I’m not sure of the number, but I do know that, in the last year, people were repeatedly not taken to hospital despite the fact that they were very sick. A substantial number of the 126,000 people who died, died at home with little or no medical intervention.

There are sometimes not enough beds in care homes either and, while this has generally been left to the private sector, it a good idea to have some recuperation beds which are under the control of the NHS or local councils.

I work for a home care agency and it is difficult to get staff, mostly because of the pay and benefits. Staff are required to use their own resources, they must have a car to drive to and between visits, and a smart phone to conduct business, log their visits, etc. All staff must pass the care certificate which takes approximately 10 days over 12 weeks and encompasses basic life support, safeguarding, moving and handling, health and safety, person centred care, medication administration, mental capacity, etc. These courses are delivered online and in person. Care workers generally earn minimum wage, or slightly more, for what is a very demanding and occasionally demeaning job.

Local authorities will provide funding for care to people who are very disabled – if there is capacity in the system. This is available to those whose savings are £23,500 or lower. In addition, should people not be able to pay their own bills, the local authority may provide financial services. Should people need 24/7 care, there is a possibility they will be rehomed in a care home. Again, the provision is not always accessible and the council pays lower rates than the services sometimes cost. Something which the providers see as unacceptable.

Teresa May got into a terrible mess during her prime ministership trying to propose that people who stay in their own homes should have a higher care cost cap and, the last time I saw anything about social care in the press, the Dilnot Review which proposed a £72,000 cap on care costs in care homes had not been implemented.

At any rate, Boris Johnson promised an oven ready deal on social care just as he proposed an oven ready deal on Brexit. Quite frankly, his oven must be broken because we haven’t seen anything remotely like something that is palatable yet. I doubt that we will in the days, weeks and months ahead.

* Gillian Douglass is a member of Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats