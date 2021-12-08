Rabi Martins

Vice President Election: I will end the BME Deficit says VP Hopeful Rabi Martins

By | Wed 8th December 2021 - 1:00 pm

Editor’s Note: Liberal Democrat Voice has invited all six candidates for Vice President to submit an article in support of their candidacy. They are allowed to include two photos and video content. You can find out more details about the candidates and election, including the hustings tonight (Wednesday 8 December), here. Votes must be cast by 12 pm on Friday 10th December. 

This article is by Rabi Martins

I have not taken the decision to seek election as Party Vice President lightly. It is too important a post for that. I realise that Isabelle Parasram has done a great job of raising the profile of Liberal Democrats amongst many BME Communities in England, Scotland and Wales. Yet within the Party BME members struggle to make any significant headway. The new Vice President must redress that balance.  I know it is a challenge I can rise to because, as a member colleague told me “no one has worked as hard or for so long on Race Equality and Diversity Issues within the Party as you have.”

Back in 2001 I persuaded Lord Dholakia to review Diversity and Racial Equality within the Party. Consequently we established the Ethnic Minority Election Task Force which led to the election of our first BME MP since 1892. Soon after EMETF was disbanded and progress has stalled.

So bar that one significant achievement with EMETF and despite concerted efforts by me and several others, Liberal Democrats continue to remain the least BME friendly Political Party in the UK. How a Party that claims to campion a Fair, Open and Equal Society is able to live with that label beats me.  Yet time and time again attempts by internal campaign groups such as EMLD and LDCRE to persuade the leadership to initiate corrective action are met with platitudes and excuses.

The VP post is advertised as “Vice President for Engaging BME Communities”.  In my eyes the role carries a much wider responsibility. As VP I will put myself at the head of showcasing Lib Dems as the Party that values the contribution BME Communities make to our country and cultivates talents from diverse backgrounds to our mutual collective advantage.  I will use my experience, skills profile and time to end the BME Deficit and deliver the aspirations of BME members and activists to make Liberal Democrats a genuinely BME Friendly Party. This has been my aspiration for myself and for the Party for many a year. Anyone who has been a Party member for ten years or more will know precisely what I mean. And my Lib Dem colleagues in Watford will tell you about how I helped make Watford one of the most ethnically diverse Lib Dem local Parties in the country. Hence why I am known locally as the Community Champion.

Indeed if you dig up past copies of Lib Dem News or google past editions of Lib Dem Voice you will find many an article from me on the same theme. That is because I am Lib Dem who is obsessed with Diversity and Racial Equality in all walks of life.

I want to be elected Vice President to help transform our Party into the first choice political home for BME communities because members, activists and supporters from diverse communities are valued, trusted and respected.

Your Vote holds the key.

 

 

 

* Rabi Martins is a councillor and Deputy Lib Dem Group Leader on Watford Borough Council. He is a candidate for Lib Dem Vice President.

One Comment

  • Michael BG 8th Dec '21 - 2:07pm

    Rabi Martins,

    I hope you can answer some questions from me.

    What do you mean by the BME Deficit? And what does ending this deficit look like?

    What would you consider as significant headway for BME party members?

    Are you committed to proposing and campaigning for the Federal Party to re-establish the Ethnic Minority Election Task Force or a similar body?

