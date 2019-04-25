Vince Cable declines invitation to State Banquet for Trump

Vince Cable has today declined an invitation to a state banquet with Donald Trump.

In a letter to Palace staff organising the impending state visit in June, Mr Cable said:

I did not accept an invitation to attend a State Banquet with the King of Saudi Arabia for that reason. I hope and trust Her Majesty The Queen will understand that I decline this invitation out of no disrespect to her. I am of course hugely honoured to have been invited.

I have taken the view that as a party leader I should not support state visits where the government of the day has issued invitations inappropriately.

Following his letter Vince Cable commented:

The Conservative Government has prevailed on the Palace to host President Trump, and they are dutifully doing so. But we should not be beguiled by pomp and circumstance into hobnobbing with a man who is on record as a misogynist and a racist.

If we need to do business with the United States on an intergovernmental basis, we can do that without rolling out the red carpet in this way.

The fact this state visit is occurring at all is a shameful stain on the Government, who doubtless see it as a distraction from the mess they are making of running the country.