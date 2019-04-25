News Meerkat

Vince Cable declines invitation to State Banquet for Trump

By | Thu 25th April 2019 - 12:43 pm

Embed from Getty Images
Vince Cable has today declined an invitation to a state banquet with Donald Trump.

In a letter to Palace staff organising the impending state visit in June, Mr Cable said:

I have taken the view that as a party leader I should not support state visits where the government of the day has issued invitations inappropriately.

I did not accept an invitation to attend a State Banquet with the King of Saudi Arabia for that reason. I hope and trust Her Majesty The Queen will understand that I decline this invitation out of no disrespect to her. I am of course hugely honoured to have been invited.

Following his letter Vince Cable commented:

The Conservative Government has prevailed on the Palace to host President Trump, and they are dutifully doing so. But we should not be beguiled by pomp and circumstance into hobnobbing with a man who is on record as a misogynist and a racist.

If we need to do business with the United States on an intergovernmental basis, we can do that without rolling out the red carpet in this way.

The fact this state visit is occurring at all is a shameful stain on the Government, who doubtless see it as a distraction from the mess they are making of running the country.

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Adair Broughton

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Barker 25th Apr - 1:14pm
    Change are being silly & nasty but worst of all is their lack of ambition. We are facing a Historic opportunity to reshape British Politics...
  • User AvatarSandra Hammett 25th Apr - 1:13pm
    So no coordination in the EU elections then. Wonderful to hear that it won't just be the leave vote that is split.
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 25th Apr - 1:10pm
    GOOD!
  • User AvatarDavid Chadwick 25th Apr - 1:07pm
    These are fantastic. I just followed and shared!
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 25th Apr - 12:48pm
    Thick line space Thick line space Thick line space Thick line space. I'm sure they would like to take over the LDs. As I (and...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 25th Apr - 12:48pm
    Sean Hagan "why oh why have Vince and other leading Lib Dem parliamentarians seen fit to invest so much time in such an elaborate courtship...