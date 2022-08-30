Vince Cable: Labour and Liberal Democrat silence over Brexit will cost the country

Vince Cable has challenged Labour and the Liberal Democrats to speak up more about the damage Brexit is doing to our country o stop even more damage being inflicted.

The former Lib Dem Leader recently became President of the European Movement and writes in the Independent (£) that support for Brexit is collapsing.

Outside that goldfish bowl, opinion is shifting. An Opinium survey showed that 60 per cent of voters (including 40 per cent of Leave voters) think Brexit has “gone badly”. Ipsos found, in June, that 45 per cent of those surveyed (including 22 per cent of Leave voters) felt that Brexit had “made life worse”. Support for Brexit is collapsing, but its core support remains.

He lists the damage that Brexit has already done:

The economy is measurably smaller than it otherwise would be. Investment, hit by Brexit uncertainty, still hasn’t recovered. Trade is down. Sectors badly hit by Brexit-induced labour shortages are still struggling. Alternative visa arrangements are not in place. And inflation is worse than it should be.

And if that isn’t bad enough:

The government has managed to postpone the introduction of checks on food imports from the EU three times.

British science faces exclusion from the EU’s valuable, collaborative, Horizon science programme.

The government is committed to legislation nullifying the negotiated Northern Ireland protocol.

But why are the Labour and the Liberal Democrats not saying more about this?

They may have concluded that they need the support of soft-Brexiteers to achieve a breakthrough in the northern Red Wall and the southwestern section of the Blue Wall. But there is a price to be paid for this silence.

The hard line ideological Brexiters, he says, are hell bent on making the damage they have done irreversible:

There are 2,400 EU laws still in place in the UK, mostly uncontroversial and beneficial to us all. But the anti-European fanatics are now dedicating their political lives to scrapping them, regardless of the costs involved. The more significant task is to repair the damage already done to our relations with the EU. The Liberal Democrats have set out a staged process to rebuild trade and cooperation with Europe, and Labour has set out a five-point plan to restore trust and goodwill. Neither is contemplating re-joining the EU in the foreseeable future and re-joining the single market, and customs union is not yet on the agenda.

