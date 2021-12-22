Vince Cable says we could win 30 more seats in 2024

Writing in the Independent today, Vince Cable predicts: ”A realistic if optimistic outlook is that the Lib Dems could take 30 more Tory seats at the next general election.” Some may think that is ambitious but if we don’t have ambition we are never going to succeed.

He begins with Orpington, a by-election, on a massive 26 per cent swing in 1962. That was fifty years ago and the political quicksand has shifted since then. But it doesn’t mean that, buoyed by our successes in Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire, we can’t deliver 30 MPs.

The experience in North Shropshire was that people no longer talked about the coalition. Only the very left talks about that now. We need to stride forward. Build on the excitement and momentum that we have gained during 2021. Ensure that we can get more MPs elected in 2024.

Over to Vince Cable.

The first and obvious point is that even the most committed Liberal Democrats like me don’t expect to win the general election, which is due to be held by 2024. We did embrace that possibility in 2010 for a few days during the election campaign (“Cleggmania”) and for a few nanoseconds in 2019 after the European elections. But a more realistic if optimistic outlook is the prediction of “party strategists” that the Lib Dems could take 30 more Tory seats (and a few more from the SNP). Even a total haul of 25-30 seats at the next election could put the party in a position nearly as influential as in 2010.

Vince discusses some electoral calculus, for which please read the full article.

While tacit cooperation and tactical voting could make for bigger gains by Labour, the Lib Dems (and the Greens), boundary revisions and the recent moves to suppress voting – such as ID requirements – make really big shifts very difficult… If a “hung parliament” looms, as it surely will, the electorate will be told by the Tories to expect “chaos”. Dull and stable will do very well instead: parties working together, not necessarily in coalition but with a shared agenda. It would include measures to reach net zero; fairer, more progressive tax; and a commitment to growth built around an industrial strategy. The most compelling message, however, at the next election will be negative and dull: an end to incompetence and corruption.

Vince Cable suggests the real reason for Lord Frost’s resignation was “that he realised that renegotiating the Brexit agreement is impossible and he got out before humiliating capitulation forced him out.” He also adds: “A second issue is Scotland. Labour cannot make a breakthrough without retrieving Scottish seats from the SNP.”

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.