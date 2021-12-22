Michael Meadowcroft

Grasping the opportunity from North Shropshire

By | Wed 22nd December 2021 - 12:50 pm

The remarkable by-election victory provides an immediate opportunity to grasp the chance to revive the party’s derelict associations.

As readers of Liberal Democrat Voice are aware from my previous postings, I am very dubious that the party has the resources or the motivation to tackle the huge task of reviving activity in the majority of constituencies that simply do not have the individuals or knowledge of how to start from scratch. This is now the moment to grab those who are attracted to the party by the the North Shropshire – and Chesham and Amersham – results.

The moment will recede all too quickly. What is needed right now is to find the few men and women in every constituency prepared to give their names and contact details to the party for follow-up. The party needs immediately to place advertisements in every regional and, if at all possible, every local newspaper, plus utilising social media, to call for those who see the Liberal Democrats as the answer to the malaise in politics caused by the failures of the government and opposition to come forward.

Then we need to be ready to follow up all the contacts very quickly before they cool off. This can be done by adopting the revival strategy utilised after previous general election debacles. I have put this experience together in a practical paper that can easily be adopted everywhere. You can read it here

There is no more urgent task for the party to undertake now.

* Michael Meadowcroft joined the Liberal Party in 1958. He has served at every level of the party organisation. He was a Leeds City Councillor, West Yorkshire Met County Councillor and MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. For 25 years he led or was part of electoral missions to 35 new democracies on four continents.

