Trade deal with Australia will hit our farmers

Tim Farron has warned that farmers are being “sold down the river” by the Conservatives, after it emerged the government’s own impact assessment found the Australia deal will cause a £94m hit to the farming, forestry and fishing industries. There is also an expected £225 million hit to the semi-processed food sector, such as tinned foods.

The Liberal Democrats are demanding that MPs are given a vote on the Australia deal so they can stand up for the interests of British farmers. It comes following the party’s by-election win in North Shropshire during which concerns over the impacts of government’s trade deals on local farmers were a significant issue. The deal is likely to hit small farmers, especially hill farmers hardest.

Tim Farron is Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Environment and Rural Affairs. He commented:

This impact assessment proves what so many feared. Buried in the small print is a £100 million hit to our farming and fishing sectors that will hit rural communities hardest. Boris Johnson has sold farmers down the river to make a quick buck in a misguided trade deal with Australia. Now the reality of what’s on the table is clear, it’s vital that Parliament is given a vote on the deal. Last week’s political earthquake in North Shropshire shows that Boris Johnson’s Conservatives can’t afford to take farmers for granted any longer.

On first reading, a £98 million hit on the farming, fishing and forestry from the trade deal with Australia seems like small change. Trade with Australia was worth £13.9 billion in 2020, having increased throughout out membership of the EU. What I find difficult about this deal is that is mostly a manufacturing deal at the expense of the rural economy. Politicians and Whitehall mandarins have too often found it easy to treat the rural economy as a footnote to policy and that is the case with this deal.

Rural areas of England contributed an estimated £261 billion to England’s total economy in terms of gross value added (GVA), 15.9% of England’s total economic activity. The rural economy is very diverse and the three F’s – farming, forestry and fishing – account for 3% of the GVA and that amounts to a £3.6 billion contribution to England’s economy. The proportionate contribution of the three F’s will be much bigger in the most rural areas, including North Shropshire where trade deals were a significant issue that contributed to last week’s victory by Helen Morgan.

The larger farmers will adjust to the trade deal, albeit grumpily, by increasing the industrialisation of their operations. In rural Shropshire that is likely to mean more acres of poultry and pig units to cover income lost from sheep and cattle farming. It is the small farmers that will be hit hardest. The family businesses that not only produce for our tables but also maintain the character of the countryside – and that is vital to our visitor economy.

Unless our meat eating habits change, the trade deal will shift some production to Australia which has lower welfare and environmental standards. It will be another example of the UK exporting its carbon emissions and, some would argue, its moral obligations for the welfare of animals reared for meat.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.