The lasting legacy of a Liberal lion

Amongst the worries about the pandemic, despite the concerns of the present, beyond the developments in our politics, there is the personal. Whether an individual can make a difference, and that he or she ought to and should, there is the essence of a Liberalism we can favour.

This year has been the centenary of the birth of Sir Peter Ustinov. This is a man who made a difference. As a performer versatile enough to be an actor and an entertainer, he delighted in numerous productions on stage and screen. As a creator, he was a writer and director, who was often a force behind those numerous productions. And then there was Peter Ustinov the inspirer, an ambassador and campaigner.

As a man of social conscience and charitable disposition, he was a natural and lifelong Liberal. He voted for the Liberal party and then the Liberal Democrats, throughout his life. His autobiographical and other biographical appraisals record his liberalism from his precocious school years, in debates and activities. Throughout his travels, he extolled the virtues and values of Liberalism. Even in the US during the height of the McCarthy witch hunt, he noted:

… the different meaning for that noble word “liberal,” which in America has become dissociated from its essential humanism and sense of equity, and now apparently means a kind of embryonic commie, a nuisance who asks embarrassing and subversive questions.

For reasons of natural individuality and cross party unity, he never joined the party, but he openly supported it. As recently as the 1990’s during an election, as I wrote some while ago on the Ustinov Forum, he described himself as “an Ashdown man!”

I have always been a Liberal, but, a militant Liberal, I don’t see why the central position should be reticent, just because it is central. The position in the centre is always the most difficult to defend.The truth is often in the middle of things. It is there I look for it and never at the extremes.

This quote reveals his political stance and his personal attitude. His centre ground was a broad one, his journey on it a progressive one, but though open to radical ideas, it was the farther extremes that he disliked intensely.

No extreme fascinates me. I think it’s all wrong because it’s all so easy…there’s nothing more exhilarating for a certain clot-like mentality than the sounds of boots marching all together and you’re all part of the machine…it’s the isolated voice which can’t even be heard in the crowd which is the most vital of all.

Ustinov’s voice was regularly used with great effect and significant results in the political, social, and charitable fields. The second UNICEF Ambassador, after the great American entertainer Danny Kaye, and before the great actress Audrey Hepburn, Ustinov worked in a voluntary capacity for that organisation for several decades, in all continents. He is honoured on their website even now.

It was his internationalism that was at the heart of his Liberalism. President of the World Federalist Movement, he believed the world’s shared problems, required, often, shared solutions. He would have had much to say and contribute during this pandemic! Indeed many of his efforts as a Goodwill Ambassador were dealing with such, more local versions of viruses as well as hunger and poverty.

We think of the phrase a “liberal lion,” and utilise it in our language. I do myself where merited.

It is merited with the life and work of Sir Peter Ustinov. At Christmas time we can enjoy his performances in lighter films. Disney comes to mind. He made three for that much loved studio; Blackbeard’s Ghost is perhaps the best known. But it was in the cartoon Robin Hood, as the voices of the lions, Prince John and Richard, that he excelled.

I have for a few years, since its early foundation, been a member and writer at the Ustinov Prejudice Awareness Forum which he inspired, and which has been formed online by his son, artist Igor Ustinov, who with dedication continues his legacy. The Ustinov Prejudice Awareness Forum is part of the wider Ustinov Network that works in several countries. Sir Peter began this aspect, originally as a project to study and understand prejudice, at Durham University where he was Chancellor. As a man with multiple countries in his lineage it was a project dear to him. I am now co-ordinating activities, and am devising new ideas and projects, for the Forum and working for them with enthusiasm in this cause. It is one worth donating to.

Sir Peter Ustinov ought to be remembered, and the causes he espoused continued. Not least by Liberals, and all who are politically, socially and charitably minded!

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.