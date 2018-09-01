Vince: I’m not stepping down (but…)

Vince was on the Today programme this morning mainly to talk about the revelations that HMRC advise against giving honours to tax avoiding celebrities – something that he thought was right in principle.

However, he was also asked about his ideas for reforming the party and, specifically, how much longer he would be leader.

I’m not stepping down. I’m making a speech next week putting forward some reforms to the way the party functions.

So far, so good.

But then he was asked a direct question about whether he would be fighting the next election.

Yes, if there is one in the near future. I’ll be making a statement at the end of next week about my own plans in relation to those reforms.

That’s not going to end the speculation about his future. He will have to be very careful to craft his remarks on Friday in such a way that they don’t overshadow the primary objective of the party at the moment, which is to stop Brexit.

It certainly sounds from what I’m hearing that reform agenda is on quite a slow burn. It’s unlikely that decisions will be made on much of the key stuff before Autumn 2019 and there will be substantial consultation within the party before anything is even put to Conference. This work will go on in the background while we deal with the Brexit stuff.

He was then asked if he would like there to be a non parliamentary leader of the party

That’s one of the options that is being couched. There are attractions and problems with it. I think the principle of widening out political parties and attracting in new talent is a good one. We have to think through the technicalities of it.

Did he think it was a good idea in principle, though?

He then started to talk about, maybe, ten years hence:

The political system nay well be evolving but the principle of openness, of looking out, of wider recruitment is an attractive one and it’s one of several ideas that is being booted around and I’ll be talking about it next week.

On the issue of the tax avoidance, he had this to say:

It seems perfectly reasonable to me that the Inland Revenue should be taking a tough line on abusive tax avoidance. One of the key developments in the Governmentt I was part of was that abusive tax avoidance as opposed to traditionally illegal tax evasion was outlawed. Legislation was passed which stated that if schemes were set up that were technically legal but had loopholes which enabled people to flout the will of Parliament then the Inland Revenue should go after them. It was a toughening of the regime. There are some quite controversial cases going through the courts at the moment but the principle is right and the public is fed up with abusive tax avoidance by individuals and companies and they want something done.

What about Government trying to stop these details becoming public?

It’s reprehensible. One of the steps forward this morning is the fact that the Information Commissioner has made transparent something that was previously hidden and done by hints and nudges. The principle of transparency is surely right. I’m surprised and disappointed the Government was trying to hide it It think it tells us that the government isn’t terribly keen on transparency and that is clearly wrong. I think the fundamental problem here is we’ve grown up with idea that tax avoidance is legal and evasion is illegal and there’s a clear distinction. There’s a grey area in between and particularly in the wake of the financial crisis, the public became increasingly concerned about large scale abuse, Parliament acted, the government acted in my time and we cracked down on the banks who were operating industrial scale tax avoidance and we stopped them doing it.

What about celebrities not being given the chance to defend themselves?

Well I think that’s why bringing whole thing into open is healthy because it enables people to challenge things that way. I mean this is a difficult area. What’s happening with Honours committees that operate through the Cabinet Office is they are trying to weigh things. People may well have been involved in tax avoidance schemes but they may have done wonderful things in their lives and they have to weigh these things against each other.

I think also that what often happens is that the individuals concerned may not be aware that they have been involved in aggressive tax avoidance schemes. They hand over their affairs to accountants who say that it’s legal so they get on with it so some of these celebrities wonder why they have caught up in it. But it is surely right that if they have benefited from large scale tax avoidance that the Inland Revenue should be going after them.

You can listen here from about 1:32 in.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings