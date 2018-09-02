Why we need a residential Landowners’ Levy

There are two motions for debate at Brighton that I particularly welcome, as founder member of ALTER and campaigner on Land Value Taxation (LVT) for 20+ years. There’s the one on Commercial Landowners Levy (F26), which is based on an excellent paper by four esteemed experts in our Party. Then there’s F34 “Promoting a Fairer Distribution of Wealth”.

Having read both motions, I was unhappy that F34 failed to match the combination of thorough research and analysis in F26 and also falls short on radical policy proposals to address the main cause of wealth inequality: the so-called Land Question. As a member of the last two tax working parties charged with preparing our policies on taxation, I had thought that our commitment to implement LVT on both commercial and residential property was settled.

In the most recent tax policy paper “Fairer Taxes”, approved by Conference in 2013, it was agreed that “we will … launch a consultation to determine how to implement LVT”. This was also in the 2015 manifesto.

The manifesto for the 2017 snap election did not include this commitment. However given the unavoidable lack of time in which to consult before publishing that manifesto and its inevitable focus on BREXIT-related policy, ALTER wasn’t concerned.

When I queried with the author of the paper “Giving everyone a stake”, upon which F34 is based, “Why the retreat on LVT?”, one reason I was given was that “our most recent manifesto only mentioned LVT in relation to commercial property, not residential”.

Policy is made by Conference, not Manifesto, isn’t it?

Every other proposal in F34 is explained (in the paper) with a “Who would this impact?” – but not the property tax reforms. Yet in its sponsor’s (i.e. our Party Leader’s) own words, in the 2006 tax policy paper “Fairer Simpler Greener”, “property tax taxes the most important form of personal wealth” (3.2.2).

The value of land overall constitutes more than half the total assets of the UK: £5.4tr. Of this, £4.1tr is under homes, not offices or factories! Almost ¾ of domestic ‘property’ wealth is actually land values, not ‘bricks and mortar’: the latter depreciates over time; land values increase without owners lifting a finger. If we aren’t tackling the cause of inequality in land ownership / wealth, we are failing in the most important area that the motion is dealing with – and failing in the supporting paper to admit that this impacts mostly on the young and asset-poor.

Moreover in 2007, when we committed to scrapping council tax and replacing it with a local income tax, we specifically dismissed adding higher bands to council tax as “a half-hearted reform” and agreed that “such a cautious approach is not justified”. What has changed, other than the fact land values have soared even more and resulted in even greater injustice?!

We have not reviewed local taxes since then. We should not be changing our policy on council tax without as thorough a consultation, research and analysis as has been carried out to develop our policy of replacing business rates.

FPC has a full review of policies on Wealth Inequality scheduled for 2019, called “Fair Share for All”. So please support ALTER’s amendment to F34 which merely seeks to maintain existing policy until this review has been done.

* Dr Tony Vickers is Vice Chair of ALTER (Action on Land Taxation and Economic Reform) and Chair of West Berkshire & Newbury Liberal Democrats. His doctorate was in land value mapping and he was a researcher and lecturer on ‘green taxes’ at Kingston University School of Surveying and Planning for ten years until 2015.