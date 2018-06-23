Vince: Keep fighting, keep hoping. We will win

Here’s the Lib Dem contingent at today’s People’s Vote march. There were lots of us there. It was an incredible atmosphere as we filled Parliament Square and beyond to listen to speeches from Tony Robinson (who actually said “I have a cunning plan”), David Lammy, Caroline Lucas and our own Vince Cable.

This event seemed like a real step up from previous ones. 100,000 people turned out demanding a People’s Vote. The key message was that this is not a done deal and we absolutely can get out of it.

This kicks off a Summer of campaigning across the country.

Here’s Vince speaking:

I always love the optimism of his press people, releasing extracts of his speeches in the irrational hope that he’ll actually use those lines. Our Vince is always worth listening to, and he always says good things, but maybe not the ones he was scripted to say. Which were perfectly fine. His ad libs are usually better and this one was.

Brexit is not a done deal. Brexit is not inevitable. Brexit can be stopped. “Parliament is fiddling at the margins while the country slowly burns. Silly, logic-chopping arguments over parliamentary procedure; whether we have ‘a’ customs union or ‘the’ customs union; what is the meaning of ‘meaningful’… “Brexit is going to damage the country. Slowly and painfully. Theresa May admits there will be damage. Her policy is damage limitation. “Better to stop the damage. To return the issue to the people – to vote on the deal (or no deal). With the option of staying in the EU and working to improve it rather than walk away

It was one of his strongest performances yet and that message is getting stronger and simpler. He’s very much talking about stopping Brexit, which is exactly what he should be saying.

He again talked about the young who had been “shafted” by older Brexiteers. Of course one such brexiteer wasn’t there today. “Where’s Jeremy Corbyn” sang the assembled throng.

I did take video of this but my thumb was over the lens. One of these days I’ll be able to use media like a boss. Really.

It was an incredible atmosphere. People came from all over the country. I met a friend from Edinburgh, one man, a hill farmer from Wales, had never been to London before but had come today because this meant so much to him.

Here’s Catherine Bearder, until 29 March, our Lib Dem MEP sending a message to Theresa May;

Give us a say Mrs May! I’m marching today to get a final say on the deal. Make sure you film and tweet why you’re marchibg with the @LibDems today #ExitFromBrexit pic.twitter.com/OhbtF7YEiK — Catherine Bearder (@catherinemep) June 23, 2018

Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds led the Welsh contingent and I caught up with her. I’ll post the interview tomorrow once I’ve worked out the video stuff. Thanks to Callum Littlemore for the picture, which is much better than mine.

A handful of Brexiteers, some in Wetherspoons t-shirts, decided to come and have a bit of a go at us. That was the only unpleasantness. While we are on the subject, they generally say that they would win a referendum on the deal with a huge margin. So why don’t they just agree to one? It would actually settle things once an for all. I suspect that they know that they would lose. The Government knows it too. But they would rather push ahead with a disastrous Brexit that most people don’t want because it satisfies their right wing. Responsible government it ain’t.

We will only win if we work for it. Let’s make this a Summer of talking to people and changing their minds. Let’s come back in the Autumn with many more people.

