Co-operation with the Greens – debunking the arguments against

There’s something strange going in within the Liberal Democrats, and it isn’t helping us, or showing us up in a very favourable light.
Last month we had an astonishing success in the Richmond upon Thames borough elections. In 2014 the Conservatives won 39 of the 54 seats; this time we won 39, reducing the Tories to 11 and the Greens picked up four thanks in large part to an arrangement with us. It was an outstanding achievement for Gareth Roberts and his team.
But in the weeks since then, there seems to be a movement afoot trying to pretend that cooperating with the Greens wasn’t such a good idea after all, and that if we’d only stood a full slate of candidates in the four wards where the Greens got councillors elected, we’d have had 43 seats and the Greens none. This is the broad thrust of an article by Theo Butt Philip in ‘Liberator’, of a verbal analysis given by Richard Cole of the ALDC to the South East Region, and of several comments I’ve seen in response to blogs.
I find this line of argumentation both counterproductive and rather sad. For a start it seems to begrudge the Greens four seats, which they will use to keep us honest on environmental lines. If I’m in a room and there are Green or Green-leaning people there, it soon becomes clear there’s far more that unites than divides us, so why should we be mean-spirited when it comes to working with them to our mutual benefit?
Aside from any moral considerations, the argumentation is of poor quality. Who says we would have won the four seats the Greens won if we’d fielded three candidates in those wards? The chances are the Greens would have still fielded their candidate, we’d have split the ‘progressive’ vote, and the Tories might have picked up another member.
I canvassed in two of the split wards in Richmond, and it was clear the LibDem/Green deal was popular on the doorstep. I can’t judge exactly how popular, but a lot of people welcomed the idea of two parties cooperating rather than dissing each other. In one ward both we and the Greens felt a long-serving Conservative councillor was bound to get in by dint of his personal vote, but he was ousted by the cooperating parties – you’d have to make a very strong case that we’d have won all three seats in that ward.
The most egregious part of the argument that we lost more than we gained is the failure to consider the parliamentary element. The LibDem/Green arrangement in Richmond was never solely about the council – it was a deal around two parliamentary constituencies and the council. The Greens stood aside in the Richmond Park by-election in 2016 and the Richmond Park and Twickenham seats in the 2017 general election to enhance our chances of winning, and indeed we won two of those three elections. As payback, we agreed to stand aside one candidate in six wards to help the Greens in the council elections.
It’s still possible to argue Richmond was not good for us, but to do so one would have to compare what we gained in the three parliamentary elections with what we lost to the Greens in the council elections. Failure to do this makes any analysis limited and misleading. Dare I say it would be a bit like someone saying ‘Grammar schools are wonderful, look at their results!’ without considering the overall impact of grammar schools on secondary education – we come down on this argument like a tonne of bricks, yet we condemn the Richmond initiative using painfully selective evidence.
And ultimately, how are we ever going to get fair votes if we don’t work with other parties of broadly similar mindset who are as committed to PR as we are? The Greens have been willing to work with us because they know PR will help them, so why doesn’t the logic work the other way round? Fighting the Greens in a way that lets Conservatives win is daft, yet I fear this tribal thinking will scupper some potential arrangements with the Greens for the May 2019 local elections which, if linked to smart campaigning at the next general election, could enhance the chances of getting PR.
Let’s be clear: there are situations where cross-party cooperation doesn’t make sense, and, even where it does, standing candidates aside isn’t always the best option. It’s a subject on which we Lib Dems need to have a healthy and open-minded discussion. But resorting to such poor-quality arguments is counterproductive, and it also leads to the suspicion that we are not as liberal as we like to think we are and succumb frighteningly easily to the temptation to take refuge in tribalism.
* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.
Two things on this:
1) Of course the argument against co-operation with the Greens begrudges them seats, that’s the whole point. I begrudge any party that isn’t a Lib Dem a seat anywhere, at any level, because I am a Lib Dem, not some sort of all encompassing centre-left progressive.
2) You ask for the Lib Dems to have a healthy and open minded discussion on co-operation with other parties, but I’d argue that already took place at Spring Conference, during the debate on the “progressive alliance” element of the party strategy; a conversation I’m afraid to say your side lost quite emphatically.
The greens are a party who are rapidly disappearing . Many of their members have left to join corbyn and their vote share has been going down. All that deals like this do is give them credibility .
You don’t mention thst the first thing they did having got cllrs elected with the aid of our votes was to announce they would be opposing us.
Interested to see your comment, Simon. Have they said this in public? Do you have a link?
and actually, the Greens are frequently highly iliberal in their policy prescriptions.
Instances of illiberalism and anti-democratic sentiment are becoming far too common in the Lib Dems, we seem intent on damaging our reputation, is this an unconcious move or part of some grand strategy to never be in government again?
After 37 years as a member of the Liberal Party and then the Lib Dems, including a Councillor in Richmond, I find myself a bit semi-detached from the party these days and these comments tell me why. One of the axioms of the Liberal Party I joined – and indeed the SDP that started about the same time – was that we’re not party tribalists, that we work with people of all parties and none to get liberal values and policies across. Although I thought the execution of the Coalition was disastrous and there was far too much ‘yah boo’ at Labour from our party within it, it was also one of the attractive ideas behind the concept of the coalition. Indeed if we ever did get PR (in which case deals like this on the ground wouldn’t be needed any more), finding ways to work constructively with other parties would be the order of the day, every day, forever, not begrudging every other party every seat they have because they are not ‘one of us’.
To coin a phrase I think this is putting the cart before the horse.
I think it is true that we owe the Greens. For example Tim Farron may have lost his seat had the Green party stood against him. The Greens stood down in a number of places whilst we only stood down in Brighton Pavillion in last year’s general election.
However from now on our priority must focus on ideas rather than pacts. We need to work out where we agree and disagree and then where we go from there.
Yesterday’s demonstration was a good start, it was effectively owned by the Liberal Democrats and the Greens. And lets be honest Caroline Lucas gave the best speech of all there is no doubt she is a class act as a politician.
And clearly we agree that global warming is the most important issue we face today, threatening as it does to destroy human life around the world on a vast scale. And this in contrast to the Tories who see it as a minor side issue or even a hoax.
There is a disagreement on economic policy. We need them to show that no economic growth is compatible with their radical social justice goals and fixing the budget deficit problem we still have, but we in turn need to demonstrate that our preference of “Green Growth” really is green – and that is something we do not debate anything like enough to convince me that it really is.
So I have some agreement with what Chris is proposing but lets talk about ideas first and see if we have the common ground needed to consider this.
I have the strange belief that decisions are best made at the most local level. I was very interested to read the piece by Chris Bowers. Looking at the results in Richmond it appears that something was done right. Perhaps advice from others should focus on the majority of areas where we made no progress at all. It is very useful to read the views of those who actually worked in the camapaign. I am not sure why Grammar Schools come into it though!
You need to acknowledge that the Greens were not 100% behind the arrangement for the Richmond Park by-election. Four of the wards in the constituency lie in Kingston Borough, and the Greens in Kingston disagreed with their colleagues on the Richmond side. They actively campaigned for Labour in the by-election.
The Greens also stood candidates across Kingston in the local elections this year, but there is no evidence that they split the vote, except perhaps in one ward which now has 2 Lib Dems and one Conservative. And we took control of Kingston with an even bigger majority than in Richmond.
I agree with the original article.
I really don’t like the tribalism in the comments so far – I am a centre-left progressive. I’m pro-EU. I’m a liberal. Those are my core values, and I joined the Lib Dems because they’re the party that best represents those views.
Best being the important word there – they’re not the only party that, to some extent at least, holds those views. I like politicians who stand with me on the key issues I care about, regardless of what colour their rosette is. Sadly politics is becoming more about supporting politicians with the right coloured rosette rather than where they stand on key issues. (I mean this for politics in general, rather than us specifically – Labour / Tories are even worse on that front.)
Geoffrey Payne: “we only stood down in Brighton Pavillion in last year’s general election.” Nope, the electors of Skipton and Ripon were also denied the opportunity to vote Lib Dem, with the local party making a decision on fairly flimsy grounds that this would help us regain Harrogate, as the Green vote there would automatically switch to us. That didn’t happen, we were still well adrift and either most of the Green vote stayed at home or voted Labour instead. The Greens are very good at talking the talk when it comes to party cooperation, but very much less good at walking the walk. I say we should try to absorb what remains of their party, whether by formal merger or just by attracting their members to defect to us instead.
Sad about Skipton & Ripon. The boundaries were probably different, but of course we almost won Skipton some years ago with the wonderful Claire Brookes and we did hold Ripon.
Yes, well I believe there are deep problems within S&R local party, but one of the chief causes – who notably cheered loudly at the defeat of Nick Clegg on election night – has now resigned from the party. And not a moment too soon.
Wise words from Geoff Payne. Labour is of course the most tribal Party and there are a number of areas where the opposition parties are in broad agreement and where, if they would just put forward a coordinated front in the media as well as in Parliament, we could make some progress. I am thinking of Leveson, immediate recognition of Palestine as a state, treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers, grammar schools, arms sales to states that are misusing them – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Israel etc. etc.
Not that I’m suggesting a broad progressive alliance, but I do think it’s worth looking at our green ideas and considering strategically rather than just tribally whether there is merit in further collaboration with Greens.
I was a Liberal activist in my youth and became active again in 2010. We seem to be less liberal than we were. Is that a result of merger with the Social Democrats? Have we inherited some Labour tribalism and intolerance? Or are my memories of the past just a little rose-tinted?