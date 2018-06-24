Watch: Jane Dodds on Welsh Lib Dems’ vision and campaigns

Yesterday, I caught up with Jane Dodds briefly at the People’s Vote rally in Parliament Square. Wales voted to Leave in the referendum, so I wondered if people there were now starting to wonder if they had made the right decision.
Jane is offering a vision of hope and optimism to Welsh people with particular focus on tackling inequality and loneliness so we talked a bit about how that’s going.
Here’s our chat:
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I couldn’t find Jane or the Montgomeryshire contingent at the march – not surprising in a crowd that size. I did see a fair few Welsh flags and banners on display. It doesn’t matter that Wales voted leave in 2016. What matters is giving Wales a better future. Keep it up Jane.