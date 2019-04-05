Caron Lindsay

Vince kicks off local election campaign in Yeovil

By | Fri 5th April 2019 - 3:32 pm

Yesterday, Vince went to Yeovil to launch the party’s final push for the local elections  to be held on May 2nd. He visited accommodation for homeless people opened by the Lib Dem council in South Somerset.

He then spoke at a rally:

He  spoke to the local paper.

From the County Gazette:

Mr Cable said he wasn’t worried about his party losing control of the council they have dominated since 1987.

He said: “All the feedback I get is that that isn’t going to happen. The feedback I get is that the council is not just well-run but popular.

“I’m optimistic that we are going to gain ground, not lose it.”

South Somerset voted ‘leave’ in the EU referendum by a margin of 57 per cent to 43 per cent.

But despite this, and the ardently pro-Brexit position of Yeovil MP Marcus Fysh, Mr Cable said he wasn’t worried about his party taking a hit at the polls.

He said: “I would hope most people vote on local issues and for the local council – that’s what council elections are for.

“But if they do look at the bigger picture, Mr Fysh is one of the extreme ERG group that is denouncing the government’s own Brexit plan – so if you’re a Tory voter in Yeovil, what on Earth are you going to do?

“[You’re being] given the choice between a Conservative party that’s actually falling apart at the moment, and the Liberal Democrats who’ve got a very clear view of Brexit.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Mike Read 5th Apr '19 - 4:59pm

    I was there. The last time this council was up for election was GE2015. On that night if one LD voter in the Milborne Port ward had voted Tory instead the Tories would have been the largest party. It was that close! Since then two prominent Tory councillors have defected to the LDs to make it LD council rather than NOC.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLeeT 5th Apr - 6:36pm
    These people were not, as some of the above comments suggest, employees they were contractors. The second paragraph in this post says they were paid...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 5th Apr - 6:08pm
    Why doesn't the Party invite people to be candidates? It relies on them to apply, perhaps thinking that the person knows whether they'd make a...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 5th Apr - 6:06pm
    Ok - I'm a Remainer - BUT....... it's a bit of a paradox that unelected members of the House of Lords - particularly disproportionately over...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 5th Apr - 5:30pm
    That was a brilliant speech & expresses my feelings very well. Actually I am more optimistic about Brexit than I have been since before the...
  • User AvatarERNEST 5th Apr - 5:20pm
    I am not sure if the LVT system is any different from the old rate system. The problem lies the cuts of rate support/council tax...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 5th Apr - 5:06pm
    I suggest that if the U.K. were to take part in European elections this year then the LibDem campaign should be based on actual LibDem...