Caron Lindsay

Vince: People’s Vote is now probable

By | Thu 15th November 2018 - 9:04 pm

Well, it’s been quite a day.

I don’t work Thursdays, so under normal circumstances, I would have been glued to the telly and social media bringing you a blow by blow account of everything as it happened.

As luck would have it, I was at a housing conference. It was excellent, I learned loads, I met lovely people and I wouldn’t have missed it for any political drama, even without the excellent scones, jam and cream at the afternoon tea break.

I will admit to the occasional glance at Twitter to see the drama unfold. Looks like my crystal ball was a bit wonky the other day when I said that ministers wouldn’t create a fuss to cling on to power. However, the way that Amber Rudd and Nicky Morgan have been shoring Theresa May up today makes me worry that some Tory Remainers are folding as they have done fairly regularly for the last 30 years or so. Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston are still flying the People’s Vote flag, though.

I was on a cold station platform when May held her press conference. I spent the journey home glued to Twitter. No, she wasn’t resigning, she was just spouting the same Brexity rubbish and clinging to her deal that only she really loves.

There is no way her deal is in anything like the national interest. David Lidington couldn’t say it would make us better off. We would end up abiding by rules we had no way in making. I think those rules are generally ok to be honest, but it’s better if we have some deal of ownership of them.

Not only that but a Sky News poll became the second major tv poll in a week to show a majority of support for remaining in the EU. 54% would choose Remain, while 55% want a People’s Vote.

The party hastily organised a rally for an exit from Brexit in Parliament Square tonight. Vince told the assembled crowd that a People’s Vote had moved from possible to probable. Here he is:

Earlier in the day, Christine Jardine talked about how the Liberal Democrats had led the way on campaigning for the People’s Vote and how it was now the only way out of this mess.

And we do have to get out of this mess. I was struck by a tweet today. If we allow Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to botch this up, it really could be a matter of life and death for some:

That was in response to a friend of mine who needs insulin to survive. Every day.

Nobody should be put in a position where they have to worry about whether they are going to be able to get their life sustaining drugs.

We really need to demand better than a Brexit secretary who resigns over a deal he negotiated and a Prime Minister who knows that she doesn’t have the votes in the Commons to carry it through but comes out with the same old rubbish regardless.

The next few weeks are critical for a People’s Vote. There’s a big anti Brexit Lib Dem action day in Scotland on Saturday, which is quite handy in the circumstances.

I shall leave you for the moment with our Press Office being on point again:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Katharine Pindar 15th Nov '18 - 10:04pm

    Lovely post, Caron. Good for Vince, outside Parliament to make his voice heard at a real people’s rally.. Onward and upward now!

  • David Raw 15th Nov '18 - 11:35pm

    Good effort by Vince…… and, as per usual….. good post by Katharine….. The only spresm a dodgy mike.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 15th Nov - 11:35pm
    Good effort by Vince...... and, as per usual..... good post by Katharine..... The only spresm a dodgy mike.
  • User AvatarFiona 15th Nov - 11:12pm
    It's an interesting experiment, and I strongly suspect many of us could switch categories if we were in a slightly more or less decisive mood,...
  • User AvatarDJ 15th Nov - 10:49pm
    The latest Lib Dem ad I saw on TV seemed to have no contribution by a Welsh MP/Senedd member. Such a strange turn of events...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 15th Nov - 10:47pm
    Dear David Raw, Thank you so much. I have been fortunate, as someone who has had atrial fibrillation for many years, a possible stroke was...
  • User Avatartony 15th Nov - 10:42pm
    The view from Copeland: I was glued to this evening's Brexit Statement by Prime Minister Teresa May live on BBC News and Sky News. I...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 15th Nov - 10:15pm
    Lib Dems, who claim to be champions for mental health, should pause for thought about a report published today : The Guardian 15 November, 2018...