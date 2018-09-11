Vince’s brave reforms: To fix our broken politics we need a fresh approach, not simply a new party

Adam Knight

It is clear to everybody that our political system is increasingly out of step with the real world and that the status quo is failing to deliver a fair deal for millions of people. Our country is not grasping the challenges and new opportunities of today’s changing society, with too many rightly feeling let-down, unrepresented and powerless.

Despite the very obvious and formidable challenges, I was backing the formation of a new political party from outside Westminster in the hope that an alternative could turn the tide against a worsening, divisive and toxic national debate and focus instead on solving the very real problems in our communities and for our country – rather than fighting pointless internal battles, each other and Brussels. But it is in my experience over the past year, and by listening to the many people I have met on that journey, that I now believe a new party and the false promise of strong leadership just risks perpetuating the very same broken politics that we have today.

The real task at hand is in creating a movement to reinvigorate our democracy with the opportunity now to build power through fresh new approaches that put citizens and communities at the heart of our political process. Such a movement, if it is to succeed, means that we have to work together regardless of political party, not by simply trying to create a new one. Our political system and its centralised power and tribal risk-averse culture has created a politics increasingly disconnected from the people and communities it seeks to serve. Real change will only happen when we do politics differently and work in cooperation with people all across the country – with all parts of our society playing a greater role in a healthier, more relevant and collaborative democratic process.

That is why I strongly welcome the bold and brave reforms that Vince is proposing. Transforming the Liberal Democrats into a powerful platform, rather than just a party, if implemented, has the power to radically change politics in this country – enabling new people, ideas and approaches a real chance to change our political system with an impact felt at the heart of power in Westminster just as much as all across the country. Done well, the Liberal Democrats should become a real force for change, taking away the need for any new party in the longer-term by creating a much-needed new centre of gravity in British politics.

By opening up the party membership, candidate and leadership structures, as well as being willing to work with others, the Liberal Democrats would be able to harness the power of organisations like mine and other campaigns that are seeking to reinvigorate our political system and wanting to seize the opportunities of a changing, engaging and more networked world, for the benefit of our country and in delivering a fair deal for all. It is through this approach, and by working together, that we will ensure politics becomes an even more powerful force for change and progress in our country.

* Adam Knight is co-founder of Social and Sustainable Capital and was a co-founder and the CEO of planned new political party ‘United for Change’ until July this year. Adam has since been working to form 12 Together, a new political organisation seeking to build a shared common agenda and a new generation of political talent out of the communities, nations and regions of the UK.

  • Sue Sutherland 11th Sep '18 - 2:08pm

    Adam, you want to put citizens and communities at the heart of politics, so do the Lib Dem’s. Can I ask why you didn’t join our party?
    You want people to work together which is laudable, but when we tried to do this in Coalition the Tories aimed to destroy us and people deserted us. In the last election Labour ran a successful campaign to get people to vote Labour in constituencies which we could have taken. Can you understand that a lot of members are suspicious of a move that could see the party infiltrated by those who want to wipe us out?

  • Barry Lofty 11th Sep '18 - 3:06pm

    Sue, your comments are the most sensible I have read recently regarding Vinces’ new proposals but we have to be careful not to ignore completely the possibility of working with like minded people from outside the Lib Dems. If course it would be much better if they joined us in the fight for a fairer and more equitable country.

