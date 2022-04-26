NewsHound

Vote for Gerry the Springer

By | Tue 26th April 2022 - 12:22 pm

There are lots of elections going on at the moment, with Lib Dems across the country campaigning hard to hold and gain council seats.

There is another competition going on , however. Voting is open for Holyrood’s Dog of the Year. If you like dogs and want a wonderful way to take a break, spend some time reading about all the canine participants. We can guarantee you will fall in love with at least one of the contenders. They are all wonderful.

The sole Lib Dem entrant is Gerry, the cleverly named Springer Spaniel who owns Liam McArthur, our Orkney MSP.

Gerry is by far the most bonkers of any of the participants and delights readers of Liam’s social media.

His entry on the Dog of the Year site says:

What are your favourite characteristics of your dog?

Nose down, tail up, Gerry the Springer is never happier than when he’s on a scent. With ears that can pick up Sky TV and help him seemingly levitate, as well as his impersonation of a ‘busted sofa’ when asleep, Gerry has melted hearts across social media.

Gerry is an adored member of the McArthur family and much loved in the constituency office offering TheraPet sessions on Mondays and Fridays for staff and often constituents too.

How does your dog enhance your day to day life?

Despite rolling in stuff that smells, leaving white hairs on clothes and furniture and taking the occasional ‘unsanctioned’ walk, time spent with Gerry is invariably uplifting and leaves you feeling better about life.

What dog welfare issues do you think need tackling?

From a constituency perspective, ensuring dogs are:

micro-chipped so they can be identified easily
kept under control, particularly around livestock
regularly and appropriately exercised
Picking up your dog’s mess too, though that’s more about the welfare of others rather than the dogs!

What do you think makes a responsible dog owner?

All of the above. Essentially, recognising that being a dog owner comes with responsibilities as well as all the enjoyment and benefits.

Why should your dog be crowned Holyrood Dog of the Year 2022?

Gerry is a poster child for springers everywhere, boasting a loyal, cross-party fanbase and following across social media. Daft as a brush, loyal as they come and 24 carat entertainment value, Gerry has the looks, ‘likes’ and lifestyle to set him apart. All he needs now is the crown.

MSPS can enter with their own dog or someone else’s. Some enter with a relative’s or a staff member’s pet. They can also enter with a rescue dog from Dog’s Trust.

This is a terrific way of highlighting issues around dog welfare. And reading about all the lovely dogs helps relieve the stress of the campaign trail.

You have until 9 May to cast your vote here.

And here’s some more Gerry, just to help you make up your mind.

 

 

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Chris Moore
    Yes, I agree with that David. But UBI is not a solution; it's fantasy politics. It's not doable....
  • David Garlick
    There are finite resources in the Country and in the World. Unless we find a way of sharing these out equitably then we will end up with those without fighting...
  • Michael Cole
    I quite agree with Tom Harney. France has an electoral system that is almost as bad as ours....
  • Paul Barker
    If a challenge to Johnson goes ahead - what's to stop him calling for a General Election ? That needs a two-thirds majority in The Commons but who would vote ag...
  • Peter Hirst
    It seems at least here that democray is only valued when it is suddenly threatened. Like the frog in boiling water a sudden challenge provokes a response. The d...