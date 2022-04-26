Vote for Gerry the Springer

There are lots of elections going on at the moment, with Lib Dems across the country campaigning hard to hold and gain council seats.

There is another competition going on , however. Voting is open for Holyrood’s Dog of the Year. If you like dogs and want a wonderful way to take a break, spend some time reading about all the canine participants. We can guarantee you will fall in love with at least one of the contenders. They are all wonderful.

The sole Lib Dem entrant is Gerry, the cleverly named Springer Spaniel who owns Liam McArthur, our Orkney MSP.

Daft as a brush, loyal as they come and 24 carat entertainment value, Gerry has the looks, ‘likes’ and lifestyle to set him apart — all he needs now is the crown! 👑 Vote Gerry 🐶➡️ https://t.co/wngptj85lz https://t.co/9SX1qA56Vi pic.twitter.com/smcHMwQl2I — Liam McArthur MSP (@Liam4Orkney) April 14, 2022

Gerry is by far the most bonkers of any of the participants and delights readers of Liam’s social media.

His entry on the Dog of the Year site says:

What are your favourite characteristics of your dog? Nose down, tail up, Gerry the Springer is never happier than when he’s on a scent. With ears that can pick up Sky TV and help him seemingly levitate, as well as his impersonation of a ‘busted sofa’ when asleep, Gerry has melted hearts across social media. Gerry is an adored member of the McArthur family and much loved in the constituency office offering TheraPet sessions on Mondays and Fridays for staff and often constituents too. How does your dog enhance your day to day life? Despite rolling in stuff that smells, leaving white hairs on clothes and furniture and taking the occasional ‘unsanctioned’ walk, time spent with Gerry is invariably uplifting and leaves you feeling better about life. What dog welfare issues do you think need tackling? From a constituency perspective, ensuring dogs are: micro-chipped so they can be identified easily

kept under control, particularly around livestock

regularly and appropriately exercised

Picking up your dog’s mess too, though that’s more about the welfare of others rather than the dogs! What do you think makes a responsible dog owner? All of the above. Essentially, recognising that being a dog owner comes with responsibilities as well as all the enjoyment and benefits. Why should your dog be crowned Holyrood Dog of the Year 2022? Gerry is a poster child for springers everywhere, boasting a loyal, cross-party fanbase and following across social media. Daft as a brush, loyal as they come and 24 carat entertainment value, Gerry has the looks, ‘likes’ and lifestyle to set him apart. All he needs now is the crown.

MSPS can enter with their own dog or someone else’s. Some enter with a relative’s or a staff member’s pet. They can also enter with a rescue dog from Dog’s Trust.

This is a terrific way of highlighting issues around dog welfare. And reading about all the lovely dogs helps relieve the stress of the campaign trail.

You have until 9 May to cast your vote here.

And here’s some more Gerry, just to help you make up your mind.

Never play hide & seek with a scent hound. Only ever going to be one winner pic.twitter.com/xsvbo4o9Ve — Liam McArthur MSP (@Liam4Orkney) January 8, 2022

OK, who ordered takeaway rabbit? pic.twitter.com/hqd41K7sWI — Liam McArthur MSP (@Liam4Orkney) September 26, 2021

