Votes 4 Life

3,000,000 – that is the estimated number of UK citizens who currently have no right to vote in UK parliamentary elections, despite the fact that decisions made in Westminster affect their lives in their countries of residence. Currently, only those UK citizens who have lived abroad for less than 15 years are entitled to vote at their last place of residence. At the last General Election, our manifesto supported the claim to a “Vote for Life”, as did the Conservative one, but the government announced no legislation in the Queen’s Speech. Fortunately, Conservative MP Glyn Davies introduced a private members bill, supported by our own Layla Moran, and the government has indicated that it will support the proposal.

Over the years we’ve often been questioned about why UK citizens should be entitled to vote for the Westminster Parliament. The exclusion may have made sense in the days in which emigrating abroad meant spending the rest of one’s life in another. These days, however, many UK citizens maintain strong links with their country of birth or naturalization. The internet has enabled regular contact – there is no need to book an international call on a poor line several days in advance. Travel has become commonplace.

Not only do decisions made in London affect our lives as non-resident Britons – for example pension payments or access to health service – but most expatriates maintain strong links and an interest in what happens in the UK. The most obvious example was the referendum on membership of the European Union. Despite its effects on over 1.2 million UK citizens living and – for the most part – working in Europe, many did not have a vote. As a result, a decision was made which has caused a massive amount of concern to British nationals and their families. Many of us still do not know whether we shall need a working or residence permit from March 29, 2019, or whether we will have to leave our adopted countries.

Prior to the 2017 general election the government had published a White Paper arguing that it was important for democracy that British citizens overseas should be empowered to vote. Whilst this represents a major step in the right direction, we think that special overseas constituencies be created to represent this category of electors. The examples of France or Portugal shows how specialized members of parliament can represent the interests of overseas electors well.

Although the private members bill was sponsored by one Labour MP, Mike Gapes, other Labour MPs do not support the measure. Jeremy Corbyn has argued that adding overseas citizens to the electoral lists would seriously stretch the resources of the returning officer. We don’t doubt that more resources would need to be required – but democracy is expensive as we all know. Arguing that is being prudent to remove one section of the electorate because they are more expensive to service is surely undemocratic in itself. It’s true that the bill only addresses one section of the electoral franchise – we also need to be looking at votes for 16 and 17 year olds. Restoring democratic rights to UK citizens abroad is certainly not intended to exclude other proposals to widen the franchise.

We’ll be holding a fringe meeting during conference on Sunday at 1 pm in the Hilton Hotel to discuss these issues as well as launching Liberal Democrats Abroad to enable members of our party living outside of the United Kingdom to play a full role. Please join us – refreshments provided.

* Robert Harrison is the Chair of the Liberal Democrats in Europe Local Party. He has lived in Germany since 1990 and from 1987-1990 in the Netherlands.

* George Cunningham is the Chair of Liberal Democrats Overseas Local Party, whose members come from outside of Europe. He has lived in various countries since 1987.