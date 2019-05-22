Voting Liberal Democrat tomorrow: Lord Michael Cashman, former Labour MEP and actor in first British soap opera gay kiss

Lord Michael Cashman CBE, former Labour MEP who has been very active for decades in the Labour party, Stonewall and Equity, has said he will be voting Lib Dem tomorrow because of our “absolute consistency”. As an actor, he played Colin Russell in EastEnders, a character who was a particpant in the first gay kiss on a British soap opera.

Thank you very much indeed for voting for us, Michael!



I think I’ve just resigned from the Labour party by declaring that I will support the Liberal Democrats in the European elections. — Michael Cashman (@mcashmanCBE) May 21, 2019 I can’t trust Corbyn or the people around him on the defining issue in postwar Britain so on Thursday I will not be voting for the Labour Party. As Matthew Paris said, I am not a Liberal Democrat, but I support their absolute consistency. Voting Libdem in the EU elections. — Michael Cashman (@mcashmanCBE) May 21, 2019



