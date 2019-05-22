Paul Walter

Voting Liberal Democrat tomorrow: Lord Michael Cashman, former Labour MEP and actor in first British soap opera gay kiss

By | Wed 22nd May 2019 - 11:15 am

Embed from Getty Images

Lord Michael Cashman CBE, former Labour MEP who has been very active for decades in the Labour party, Stonewall and Equity, has said he will be voting Lib Dem tomorrow because of our “absolute consistency”. As an actor, he played Colin Russell in EastEnders, a character who was a particpant in the first gay kiss on a British soap opera.

Thank you very much indeed for voting for us, Michael!


* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 22nd May - 11:14am
    Bill le Breton. Yes "illusion of choice" is what the Faragist project is about. That illusion gained traction from 1979 onwards not necessarily thanks to...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 22nd May - 11:12am
    Bill, the question is how do we counter such a movement ? Maybe a few very simple clear messages like the one we have for...
  • User Avatarexpats 22nd May - 10:41am
    Bit of ageism, perhaps? Why not use current photographs of her and Simon Callow, both of whom are now almost 70.
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 22nd May - 10:29am
    @Michael 1 You’re splitting hairs in your latest reply. The fact is that Lincolnshire, with the possible exception of the City of Lincoln, is still...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 22nd May - 10:14am
    Tim Farron - from Boy Scout to inspirational speaker. Why, oh why, did he allow his religious beliefs to get in the way? He really...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 22nd May - 10:10am
    With the publicity on Brexit in the media it has slipped thru without notice that VAT on Solar Panels has gone from 5 to 20%...