Reject! Reject! Reject! We Demand Better

There is a lot of anger about in British politics today. But I believe we Liberal Democrats are not angry enough.

We write a whole pamphlet on Demanding Better, and pass an entire motion on what we want to Demand Better.

But we don’t condemn. We don’t say what we believe is rotten in the practice of government in Britain and the way it has allowed the decline in the state of our nation.

We won’t convince people about what we want until we say what we reject.

So what do we fiercely reject? These are what rouses most anger in me.

The leaders of both main parties allowing the threat of leaving the EU to go on for nearly three years, and still choosing to risk a no-deal Brexit rather than unambiguously giving the people the final say in a People’s Vote. That so many top elected politicians appear to scheme for their own and their kind’s advancement instead of putting the needs of the country first. That the Government squanders the country’s resources on preparing for Brexit while ignoring the wish of ordinary people for secure lives without fear for the future, as well as the despair of industrialists facing continued uncertainty. The attitude of the Conservative Government in letting the weakest in society go to the wall. So ordering everybody regardless of circumstances to take any job they can find and look after themselves, and refusing adequate welfare benefits to those who struggle. The lack of response by this Government to the evidence of there being four million children now living in poverty here, and of the increasing necessity for poor families to use food banks, a disgrace in this rich country. The economic policies of the Government which have permitted the continuation since 2008 of a poor standard of living for ordinary people, while top executives’ rising remuneration widens the gap of income between them and the workers. That the Government does not provide enough resources for the NHS, mental health or care services because of refusing to introduce fairer taxation. That young people in this country today are often obliged to live in inadequate housing with a disproportionate share of their income used in paying for it. That local services provided by local councils have been forced to be cut back drastically to the detriment of local people and of their communities. That the discontent of so many people prepared to vote for Farage’s party is understandable in the light of the failures of both Government and the main Opposition party to serve them as is needed, or to advocate a fairer voting system to allow better expression of discontent.

Take your pick. Add anything you think is also vital. We have polioies to right these wrongs. But I believe we need to be shouting out our anger now, and THEN Demanding Better.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.