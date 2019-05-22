This is Vince Cable’s Election

Wed 22nd May 2019

Yesterday we were privileged to welcome Vince Cable to Liverpool. It will be one of his last visits as Leader as he intends to step down to allow a contest for a new Leader to take place in June.

I want to put on record just how much I think the Lib Dems owe to this man as we face what is probably the most amazing electoral turnaround (in a positive sense) in our history.

In 2015 we came close to becoming irrelevant. Under Tim Farron we weathered that storm and that was no mean feat. We got our membership base up and steadied the ship. Instead of facing the loss of even more councillors and activist we dug in and strengthened our position in local elections. We did marginally but surprisingly well in the General Election of 2017 increasing our number of MPs from 9 to 12 and crucially getting back into Parliament three heavyweights: Vince himself and the probable contenders for his job next month, Ed Davey and Jo Swinson. Tim did us well despite a General Election stumble over one aspect of his beliefs. We should continue to thank him for that.

Then Vince stepped in. He knew he was a caretaker and we knew that he knew! We were content with that because the Lib Dems needed settling down before a leadership election not least because the two probable contenders needed time to re-establish themselves.

Vince brought five things to us:

Gravitas. Frankly when Vince speaks people listen. He is experienced, knowledgeable and hugely articulate. As a Secretary of State for five years he could talk about his experiences in that position.

Calmness. The Party and the public were reassured by the way he behaved especially in comparison with the frenzied behaviour and actions of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn.

Principles. Vince said immediately after his election that many people, including many Lib Dems, thought he was pursuing a dream that had little chance of being delivered. He believed that internationalism, as expressed through the prism of the EU in this case, was a ‘sacred’ part of being a liberal and should not be ignored. People liked that. Even those that disagreed with the principle welcomed that fact that he (and therefore we) had one!

Purpose. The continuing turmoil of the EU negotiations gave as an opportunity to hone in on that principle clearly and without equivocation and to pull behind us the people of other Parties and of none who were beginning to despair of their own Party.

Luck. There was the calm strong man of British politics and who was he confronting? Dippy Theresa and Dopey Jeremy. There could not have been a greater contrast between leadership styles and that was a gift to us from the Tory and Labour parties.

I told Vince a little of this yesterday. We stormed forth in the locals and will, without a doubt, have replicated that experience when the Euro votes are counted on Sunday. We should all say, “Thanks, Vince – your achievements have been remarkable. You have caused the biggest upset in British politics since the founding of the SDP. We will always be in your debt for this tremendous work.”

* Cllr Richard Kemp CBE, Leader, Liverpool Liberal Democrats

