WATCH: Alex Cole-Hamilton and Scottish Young Liberals President speak at Edinburgh Rally for Europe

On Saturday the Royal Mile erupted in a sea of dark blue and yellow stars as hundreds of people attended a rally at Edinburgh’s City Chambers run by the Scottish Young European Movement.
Awesome @LibDems turn out for #EU rally in Edinburgh today, calling for #exitfrombrexit pic.twitter.com/31nEmg34bd
— Alex Cole-Hamilton (@agcolehamilton) October 14, 2017
There were two Liberal Democrat speakers – Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton and new Co-President of the Scottish Young Liberals Christopher Wilson.
The videos below are brought to you courtesy of SYL’s Tristan Gray. I did try to film them but my phone threw a strop at the crucial moment, so thanks to Tristan for letting me use this.
But before all that, you need to see my new favourite thing.
My new favourite thing – Ode to Joy on the bagpipes #rallyforeurope #thinkagain #exitfrombrexit pic.twitter.com/jOMQPBXPFY
— Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) October 14, 2017
Here’s Alex.
And Christopher, who gave a stormer of a speech considering it was his first public rally. He made the audience shudder with a colourful, shall we say, analogy, too.
This rally was just one of 12 taking place across the UK. LDV contributor Mathew Hulbert and former Hinckley and Bosworth candidate Michael Mullaney spoke at the one in Nottingham. M.athew’s speech will appear in a separate article.
We were out in force in Wales:
.@WelshLibDems representing at #WalesRallyForEurope 💪 pic.twitter.com/DuHPoxsDfg
— RhI Cymru (@rhicymru) October 14, 2017
And Bristol
One of 12 pro-EU regional rallies starts up in Bristol- others all over UK. https://t.co/GBs6ocpXxx
— Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 14, 2017
Do post links to Lib Dems participating in other events in the comments.
Lib Dems are in danger of becoming a fringe party if all they do is focus on Brexit to the exclusion of everything else.
There is economic and social inequality in the UK as the Racial equality Audit pointed out last week but no response of Lib Dem solutions. We just keep on banging on about Brexit as the be all and end all. Small wonder we are registering such derisory poll numbers.