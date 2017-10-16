My speech to the Nottingham Rally for Europe

This is the speech I gave on Saturday to the Nottingham Rally for Europe.

I’m Mathew Hulbert.

Proud Leicestershire lad.

Proud East Midlander.

Proud Brit.

Proud European.

Proud internationalist.

And, yes, Mrs May, a proud citizen of nowhere.

Also, a proud Liberal Democrat.

Proud that my party-alone of the major parties-has remained resolutely Remain; before, during and after last year’s Referendum.

A Referendum, let’s not forget, that was called by David Cameron not to determine a soaring point of principle, but to get him out of a political tight corner; to appease the europhobic Right-flank of his party and counter the then popularity of UKIP.

So, let’s just consider that for a moment.

People’s lives, their jobs, their homes, our whole economy, were put at risk because of the internal machinations of the Tory party.

Never have so many been likely to lose out because of the actions taken by such a cowardly few.

And now Mrs May, who was supposedly Remain but her rhetoric of late favours a Hard Brexit, wasn’t able to tell a radio interviewer this week how she’d vote if the Referendum was held again today.

Well, she may not have the courage of what remains of her convictions, but I do.

I was Remain on June 23rd last year and I’m still Remain today.

I’m Remain not because the European Union is perfect-no human institution ever is-but because the EU has been the greatest man-made force for peace and for progress in human history.

Twice in the last century Europe was at with itself…and the human cost was unparalleled.

Both of my late grandads fought-one in the FIrst World War, the other in the Second.

They were both survived, but were never the same again.

The European Union has done more than anything else to ensure we’ve had 70+ years of relative peace on this Continent.

How has this been achieved?

By nations working together, in and for the Common Good.

For the good of all of our Continent’s citizens.

For the good-as the leader of a certain political party might put it-of the many, not the few.

And, yes, of course, there’s been bumps along the road, but-overwhelmingly-the EU has championed peace, prosperity, social justice and human rights.

And I, as a gay man, am proud of the significant role the EU and other European institutions have played in progressing LGBT+ Rights and equality.

There’s still much more to do on that agenda-especially for trans and non-binary individuals-but we must remember to reflect and celebrate just how far we have come over the last half-century and, indeed, it’s good to be speaking about LGBT+ equality in the year that we mark fifty years since the partial decriminalization of homosexuality in England and Wales.

That important change happened thanks to long-years of activism by committed campaigners for change…and, ultimately, thanks to a radical and reforming Home Secretary and proud pro-European Roy Jenkins, who would later become Lib Dem leader in the House of Lords (another institution long overdue major democratic reform.)

I pay tribute to Roy Jenkins today and thank him for making our nation a more liberal, caring and compassionate place.

So, you may well ask, given all that I’ve said, did more than seventeen million people vote to leave?

I’ve thought about this a lot.

I believe it was a deep dissatisfaction with politics in general…a cry of pain and a demand to be listened to by people who the political establishment have ignored for far too long.

Globalisation has done nothing for them…and the austerity agenda has devastated their communities; they have paid a heavy price for a global economic downturn that wasn’t of their making.

They finally had an opportunity-when every vote was equal-to express their dissatisfaction with that elite and the EU Referendum was that opportunity.

Sadly, it is those very same people whose rights at work will be reduced, whose wages will be hit when our economy declines and who will be left behind by a Tory Government who played on their fears but have never actually cared for them.

The Leave voters will, ironically, lose out most of all if we do leave the EU.

Which is why so many of them are now regretting their vote and now believe we should Remain.

Mainstream parties-including my own-must find a way to address the needs and concerns of this large section of society.

If they do-and people start regaining confidence in domestic politics-we would win a Referendum giving a thumbs down to any proposed deal…because even the best potential deal will not be as good as the one we have now as full members of the European Union.

My party’s policy is the right one-that this journey which started with the voice of the people being heard, must end with the voice of the people being heard…recognising that they were lied to by bumbling Boris, dismal David, lamentable Liam, and numbskull Nigel.

I say, ‘Fromage, not Farage.’

People can and do change their minds and they can and, I believe, will in this case.

Britain’s place is at the heart of the European Union.

Let’s keep up the campaign until we win.

Until we get an Exit From Brexit!