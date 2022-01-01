The Voice

WATCH: Alex Cole-Hamilton’s New Year Message

By | Sat 1st January 2022 - 9:41 am

Alex Cole-Hamilton has recorded his first New Year Message as leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The text is below:

The turn of the year is a time of renewal, of looking ahead to the year to come – but it’s also a time to reflect on the year that’s just passed.

It’s hard to imagine that at this time last year, barely anyone had received their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

“It makes it all the more astonishing then that most people have now received their third booster dose. That’s miraculous. I want to thank all of the vaccinators around our country for their efforts. It’s meant that 2021 has allowed us to see real progress both in Scotland and across the world in our fight against the pandemic and allowed us to get back to some kind of normality.

The emergence of Omicron feels like a setback, but we are better prepared now than we’ve ever been to face the challenges it presents. It should remind us however, that for as long as big parts of the world remain unvaccinated then the emergence of new variants will keep happening. It’s wrong that rich countries should stockpile vaccine supplies we will never use while poorer countries go without. That needs to change.

Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to work across party lines to help find our way out of this pandemic, but where it matters, we will challenge the government too. It’s vital for opposition parties to challenge the government when they are suspending rights and freedoms, if there is not a demonstrable need to do so. It’s why we fought so hard to protect your right to medical privacy. It’s also why we’re trying to stop the SNP government from keeping forever the sweeping emergency covid powers they were given at the start of the pandemic.

I’ve also been working every day to get the government to do more for the 100,000 Scots who are suffering from long Covid. This could be the biggest mass disabling event since the world wars and yet sufferers are getting very little from the SNP.

Our role as an opposition party is to offer solutions as much as criticism and that’s what I’ve tried to do in my first months as party leader. I want to offer new hope to our nation on the climate emergency, on hospital waiting times, for young people and for business. I got into politics to make a difference, not just to complain. That’s why my new year’s resolution is to find consensus where I can, and to offer constructive criticism where I can’t.

New hope is very much on the horizon; we just need to work together to get there. I hope you have a very happy new year.

This entry was posted in News.
One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 1st Jan '22 - 10:13am

    Yes, ACH is absolutely correct on a number of points here: it is amazing how well Scotland has done in getting its population vaccinated and the fact that we are the most vaccinated country in the UK is a real achievement considering the extra logistical challenges we face in having large areas with lower population densities. He is also correct that with only 4 MSPs the only way for the Liberal Democrats to make themselves heard is to offer constructive criticisms/suggestions rather than just oppose for opposition sake. With the SNP now in its 14th successive year of government, the Liberal Democrats need to find a compelling alternative vision to what the SNP is offering – I believe Confederation rather than Federalism could be that offering.

