WATCH: Ed Davey say Boris Johnson using Trump playbook to distract from his failings

Yesterday, our Andy Boddington asked if democratic dystopia was now the order of the day after the incident where Keir Starmer was threatened outside Parliament.
He said:
I was not prepared for a prime minister who, like Trump, became estranged from the truth. And like Trump, doesn’t understand that when you get something wrong and that is leading to civil unrest, you apologise.
We have always had protests. Protests don’t concern me. I have taken part in many. What scares me is the way that legitimate differences in points of view have become entangled with madcap and frankly dangerous conspiracy theories.
I don’t think we are yet a dystopian society, here, in the USA or in Canada. But I do think we are showing symptoms of political dystopia.
Since then, Ed Davey has spoken to the BBC about the Starmer incident. Watch here:
These slurs and lies are straight out of the Donald Trump playbook and a poor attempt by the Prime Minister to distract from the appalling way he is bringing our democracy into disrepute. pic.twitter.com/uRxNXILN3f
— Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) February 8, 2022
I am really pleased to hear the leader of the party I support speak out so clearly in his assessment of the behaviour of Boris Johnson, I think it reflects the views of many in our country and as such should not be swept aside with the usual devious deception stories that hope to deflect attention away from his behaviour. Well said !!