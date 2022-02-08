Is democratic dystopia now the order of the day?

It has been the stuff of dystopian science fiction for centuries. We have read the novels and watched the dramas. The typical thread is that the normal order of society breaks down due to alien invasion of beings, mutant plants, disease or nuclear war. Or that society descends entropically into chaos because that is the natural order of things.

I am a fan of dystopian writing. But I am not a fan of dystopia when it spills onto the streets and threatens democracy.

Yesterday’s abuse of Kier Starmer was not the usual rough and tumble of politics as some have claimed. It was clearly an organised attempt to intimidate the leader of the opposition.

We witnessed deaths on Capitol Hill last year. Ottawa, that most gentle of capitals, is in a state of emergency. Are we now living in a political dystopia we once only thought was science fiction?

How we gawped, even laughed. Donald Trump was claiming that he had won an election he clearly lost. Monies were raised to challenge the vote that elected Joe Biden to the presidency. The challenge generated huge headlines and probably huge profits for the legal profession but it could never succeed.

That would all but have been forgotten by now if it was not for the acceleration Trump gave to the conspiracy theorists. QAnon – a right wing extremist movement propagating fake news – soared in popularity. Or perhaps I mean soared in populism. It led to the storming of Capitol Hill and five deaths in some of the most disturbing and bizarre scenes we have seen in nations that claim they are at the heart of democracy. (Recommended listening: The Coming Storm.) Trump is still lurking in the wings hoping for a second act.

In Ottawa, the Guardian reports, the freedom convoy now disrupting the capital was the brainchild of James Bauder “who has endorsed the QAnon movement and called Covid-19 the biggest political scam in history”.

The Canadian flag was waved yesterday in London when Kier Starmer, along with David Lammy, were harassed by protesters by anti-vaxxers and others shouting the Labour leader was “protecting paedophiles”.

In Britain, fake news has been gathering strength for years. Back in the late nineties, I recall arguing in the pub against people who argued that irradiation of food would leave their dinners radioactive. There are a lot of arguments against resurrecting clapped out food with a dose of radiation but it won’t be radioactive. Since then, the public understanding of science has improved immeasurably through the efforts of scientists and communicators. But I confess, I was not prepared for the way that antivax protests have become entangled with bizarre theories about paedophilia over the last two years. I was not prepared for a prime minister who, like Trump, became estranged from the truth. And like Trump, doesn’t understand that when you get something wrong and that is leading to civil unrest, you apologise.

We have always had protests. Protests don’t concern me. I have taken part in many. What scares me is the way that legitimate differences in points of view have become entangled with madcap and frankly dangerous conspiracy theories.

I don’t think we are yet a dystopian society, here, in the USA or in Canada. But I do think we are showing symptoms of political dystopia. Those symptoms are already leading to the government attempting to clamp down on protest through its Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

The open question is whether growing dystopia and increasing authoritarianism is a short term trend or a growing anarchy. Will what we read in science fiction today become the reality of our futures?

‘Britain Trump’. Johnson has shamed us all. He should withdraw his allegation, apologise and resign. https://t.co/R6PyGXCnpL — Helen Morgan MP (@helenhalcrow) February 8, 2022

These are shocking images. Sending all my best to Keir, his team and his family. The fact they were allegedly shouting ‘Jimmy Saville’, shows that Boris Johnson's words have real-life consequences.https://t.co/YfMJJ78UHl — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) February 7, 2022

This is horrific but please watch it. Telling lies has poisonous and violent consequences. The longer this PM stays in office, the more debased our politics becomes. https://t.co/KIgcG4BE06 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) February 7, 2022

PM – Apologise please. We claim to be the Mother of all Parliaments. Let’s stop this drift towards a Trumpian style of politics from becoming the norm. We are better than this. https://t.co/Fn3O87DJQ0 — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) February 7, 2022

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.