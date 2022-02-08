Spinning cancer care targets is shameful – Daisy Cooper

The Liberal Democrats have slammed Boris Johnson for having “nothing new to offer” as it emerges several of the cancer treatment targets announced today are simply re-announcements of existing policies. Commenting, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:
Cancer treatment is a matter of life and death for thousands of people yet Boris Johnson clearly has nothing new to offer.
This pathetic rehashing of old pledges for the unprecedented challenge we face is an insult to the millions of frightened cancer patients and their families.
Johnson needs to understand that there are lives on the line right now – and that’s bigger than saving his job.
The Government won’t solve this issue without a serious plan to increase hospital beds and fill the 100,000 staffing vacancies that are crippling our NHS.
In remarks to the Guardian, Daisy said:
Spinning something as vital as how quickly someone is diagnosed with cancer is shameful. Cancer is a terrible disease, not a PR opportunity for a desperate and embattled prime minister.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.
This situation has been allowed to worsen.
How inhuman that its been allowed to happen. Anyone, who has experienced cancer and understands the need to give life saving treatment as soon as possible, will understand my comments.
Obviously, those dragging out the present long waits for NHS treatment have little compassion.