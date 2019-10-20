WATCH: Jo at People’s Vote march: We must stop Brexit and build a brighter future

After the Parliamentary shenanigans yesterday, Jo Swinson spoke to the People’s Vote rally in Parliament Square. She told not just the crowd but the country to have hope, that we can stop Brexit and have a brighter future.

The next few days are going to be critical in determining the sort of country we are going to be for generations. Talk to everyone you know and explain to them why it is so important to stop Brexit.

