Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Jo at People’s Vote march: We must stop Brexit and build a brighter future

By | Sun 20th October 2019 - 1:55 pm

After the Parliamentary shenanigans yesterday, Jo Swinson spoke to the People’s Vote rally in Parliament Square. She told not just the crowd but the country to have hope, that we can stop Brexit and have a brighter future.

https://twitter.com/LibDems/status/1185591460009304066?s=20

The next few days are going to be critical in determining the sort of country we are going to be for generations. Talk to everyone you know and explain to them why it is so important to stop Brexit.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

