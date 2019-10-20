Labour MPs surely can’t support the bonfire of workers’ rights in Boris Johnson’s deal

One of the many compelling reasons to stay in the EU (alongside peace and prosperity) is the protection that workers get from being in the single market.

To create a level playing field, there are minimum standards on things like maternity leave, TUPE (protection if your job is outsourced), working hours and paid holidays. Certainly our current law goes beyond the minimum protections in many ways. However, if we leave the EU, all bets are off. We simply can’t trust the most right wing government in living memory with workers’ rights.

If our rights were safe, surely they would at least have kept in the pretty weak protections Theresa May put in to try and entice Labour MPs to vote for it.

But, no. The author of Article 50, John Kerr, told the Edinburgh March for Europe in September that UK negotiators had asked for all the labour, social and environmental protections to be removed from the Withdrawal Agreement..

The People’s Vote campaign outlined the other day exactly what the differences were. There’s a lot of shall and should in the previous version. Now it’s more “these are a thing.”

The first quote is from Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement

“With the aim of ensuring the proper functioning of the single customs territory, the Union and the United Kingdom shall ensure that the level of protection provided for by law, regulations and practices is not reduced below the level provided by the common standards applicable within the Union and the United Kingdom at the end of the transition period in the area of labour and social protection and as regards fundamental rights at work, occupational health and safety, fair working conditions and employment standards, information and consultation rights at company level, and restructuring.” What Boris Johnson’s legally-binding Withdrawal Agreement says on workers’ rights: “AIMING at continuing to promote balanced economic and social development in the area, in particular in terms of labour conditions, and continuing to ensure the highest levels of environmental protection in accordance with Union law”

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady condemned the proposals and called for MPs to reject the deal:

I understand this is a difficult time. But defending working people’s rights is at the heart of everything trade unions believe in. For the sake of working families now and in the future, we can’t support a deal that will trash those rights. We ask MPs to vote against it.

And our Chuka Umunna made an apt analogy on Twitter:

Dominic Raab saying we should trust the Tories to increase employment protections post Brexit is like a bunch of arsonists asking us to trust them to put out fires #Marr — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) October 20, 2019

.@AndrewMarr9 doing a beautiful job illustrating how the Tories cannot be trusted on employment rights and protections having argued for their abolition over the years #Marr — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) October 20, 2019

I simply don’t get how any Labour MP could vote for this deal when it is going to do cause real problems for the people they represent.

Take maternity rights, for example. Even under current circumstances, more than 1 in 10 women faces maternity discrimination. This could affect 54000 women every year.

We should be enforcing the rights we have, not allowing them to be diminished.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings