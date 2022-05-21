NewsHound

WATCH: Lib Dem campaign launch in Tiverton and Honiton

By | Sat 21st May 2022 - 12:50 pm

Yesterday, Ed Davey went to Honiton to eat ice cream, wield some oranges and launch Richard Foord’s campaign to win the Tiverton and Honiton by-election. There were lots of activists there to help.

Local Devon Live reporter Lewis Clarke posted a long video including chats with Ed, Richard and Lib Dem activists on the doorsteps. It’s a lovely watch. And there is a cute dog. What more encouragement could you want to help Richard?

Do send us your pictures of campaigning in Tiverton and Honiton for us to post. Party President Mark Pack has been there already and is no doubt poised to return.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jason Connor
    Some local authorities of all shades already do offer cooking classes and how to use food leftovers in future meals so as to save money and not waste. Domestic ...
  • George Thomas
    "My generation ate a lot of tinned food after WW2 but not rice pudding (made from scratch) or potatoes (peeled and boiled). My point: Those comments may be hea...
  • Barry Lofty
    David I am afraid you are right, the NHS has been a shining beacon that many people in the world look on with envy, to lose it for the reasons you state would b...
  • David Garlick
    @Peter. You are correct but the point of the statement was that the EU did not allow it... Schools no longer teach cookery to more than a cornflake cake leve...
  • Brad Barrows
    Let us hope that this is a genuine assessment of the likely outcome of this by-election and not just ‘expectation management’ from which anything less than ...