WATCH: Liberal Revues of old

One of the highlights of Conference used to be the Liberal Revue, a tour de force of satire. Some of the old ones have made their way on to YouTube and you can see them here.

I can only remember going to one, back in 1992 in Harrogate. And it’s here. I also took part in a mini version at the 1986 Paisley Conference which, thankfully, was never filmed. However, we did get Bob Maclennan to make fun of Charles Kennedy. It was a special moment.

Enjoy.

Those were the days……

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings