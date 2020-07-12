Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Liberal Revues of old

By | Sun 12th July 2020 - 4:55 pm

One of the highlights of Conference used to be the Liberal Revue, a tour de force of satire. Some of the old ones have made their way on to YouTube and you can see them here.

I can only remember going to one, back in 1992 in Harrogate. And it’s here. I also took part in a mini version at the 1986 Paisley Conference which, thankfully, was never filmed. However, we did get Bob Maclennan to make fun of Charles Kennedy. It was a special moment.

Enjoy.

Those were the days……

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew T 12th Jul - 4:31pm
    I think I'll listen to what Scottish Liberal Democrats are saying about independence which is that they do not want it. That said, I think...
  • User AvatarRyan Hollinsworth 12th Jul - 4:13pm
    The classification of BLM as Marxist is another example of a progressive/liberal movement being called ‘’far left’’ or ‘’Marxist’’ by the far right to undermine...
  • User AvatarRobin Bennett 12th Jul - 3:48pm
    In 2011 we went from 17 seats at Holyrood to 5 and have been stuck there since. The latest poll predicts no change. Being against...
  • User AvatarDavid Blake 12th Jul - 3:44pm
    One tip is to smile occasionally. Layla Moran looked really stern during the South Central hustings yesterday. Not the same as a conference speech, I...
  • User AvatarWill McLean 12th Jul - 3:40pm
    Great post and all the best with the campaign Fred! However a sticking point for me, and others it would seem, is the issue of...
  • User AvatarMartin 12th Jul - 3:40pm
    Thank you Caron, I guess that comes from SLF's own website. This is what I searched for in vain on the Party's (poor) website. Julian...