WATCH: Luciana Berger describe her experience of anti-semitic abuse in the Labour Party

Lib Dem MP Luciana Berger described her experience of anti-semitism in the Labour Party at a campaign event today. Watch here;

This came on the day Jo Swinson signed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition on antisemitism, which all candidates are being asked to sign this Election.

I am today signing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition on antisemitism, which all candidates are being asked to sign this Election. pic.twitter.com/KsdFHrdT7p — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) November 14, 2019

The party published its plan for Equalities and Human Rights today, which covers everything from protecting civil liberties, banning use of facial recognition technology for police surveillance, protecting the Human Rights Act, a Lovelace Code of ethics to cover use of personal data and ending the snoopers’ charter on communications data to extending equal marriage and abolishing the unfair spousal veto and reinstating marriages which were forced to be dissolved because of the gender recognition process.

Chuka Umunna said we would take on the right wing forces of nationalism:

You can take on the nasty, ugly nationalism we are seeing around the world and in our country, or you can turn a blind eye to it like Labour and the Conservatives. The Liberal Democrats are clear – we will take it on because it is the patriotic and the right thing to do. We will give no quarter in our defence of the liberal, progressive values of Britain. All those who want to build an open, progressive and inclusive society must vote for the Liberal Democrats in this election to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings