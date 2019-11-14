Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Luciana Berger describe her experience of anti-semitic abuse in the Labour Party

By | Thu 14th November 2019 - 9:03 pm

Lib Dem MP Luciana Berger described her experience of anti-semitism in the Labour Party at a campaign event today. Watch here;

This came on the day Jo Swinson signed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition on antisemitism, which all candidates are being asked to sign this Election.

The party published its plan for Equalities and Human Rights  today, which covers everything from protecting civil liberties, banning use of facial recognition technology for police surveillance, protecting the Human Rights Act, a Lovelace Code of ethics to cover use of personal data and ending the snoopers’ charter on communications data to extending equal marriage and abolishing the unfair spousal veto and reinstating marriages which were forced to be dissolved because of the gender recognition process.

Chuka Umunna said we would take on the right wing forces of nationalism:

You can take on the nasty, ugly nationalism we are seeing around the world and in our country, or you can turn a blind eye to it like Labour and the Conservatives. The Liberal Democrats are clear – we will take it on because it is the patriotic and the right thing to do.

We will give no quarter in our defence of the liberal, progressive values of Britain. All those who want to build an open, progressive and inclusive society must vote for the Liberal Democrats in this election to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Sheppard 14th Nov - 9:20pm
    Thanks Mark for thinking of those not so well packed full of Liberals places like mine. We have had to fund from our own meagre...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 14th Nov - 8:27pm
    @ Mick Taylor, 13th November,7,31pm Whilst pacts are understandable given our FPTP system, maybe I am being obtuse , but don't they also reduce voter...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Nov - 7:43pm
    @ Chris Moore, "It never occurs to him that Labour candidates could stand down in Lib Dem/Con marginals." It probably does. In 2010 I set...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 14th Nov - 7:37pm
    Mark, after my own experience as a pregnant PPC I suggested the party formalised protection and support to PPCs who are pregnant or have very...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Nov - 7:23pm
    @ Roland, ".....without the EU being there to uphold such standards there is nothing that prevents a Westminster Executive, doing whatever it wants…" Yes there...
  • User AvatarMike Read 14th Nov - 6:52pm
    Graham, you have made a very good point. One of the reasons we get squeezed in the opinion polls during the middle of GE campaigns...